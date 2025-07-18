Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz has posted a statement mourning the victims of a mass shooting at her album release event earlier this month. In a message posted on Instagram on July 15, 2025, she called the mass shooting a “senseless” act of violence that claimed the lives of four individuals and injured 14 others.

“My heart aches for the lives lost,” she wrote.

According to police statements reported by Fox 32 Chicago on July 15, 2025, the shooting occurred around 11 pm on July 3, 2025, outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge, located at 311 W. Chicago Ave. Mello Buckzz was hosting a listening party at the venue for her latest release, HollyHOOD The Mixtape.

Investigators say a dark-colored vehicle drove by and opened fire into the crowd before fleeing the scene. Two men, aged 23 and 25, and two women, aged 26 and 27, were killed in the attack. 13 out of the 14 shooting victims were women, and many of those injured remain hospitalized.

More about the statement by Mello Buckzz

On July 15, Mello Buckzz, born Melanie Doyle, posted a long and emotional message on Instagram, expressing sorrow for the lives lost and offering support to those affected by the incident.

In her post, she said that the party was supposed to be a celebration of a project she had worked on for three years, and talked about the personal connection she shared with the victims, who were among her loved ones. Describing the shooting as a moment that had “changed a number of us incredibly", she wrote:

“These weren't strangers. These were people I love. These were friends, family, creatives, significant others, and people who've been with me through this entire journey.”

In her post, Mello Buckzz also made a promise to honor the victims, support those who are recovering, and asked people to continue praying for the families and communities affected by the violent incident.

“I will continue to honor those we lost, stand by those who are healing, and do everything I can to keep their memory alive,” she wrote.

Latest developments in the investigation

Following the shooting, city officials have closed Artis Restaurant and Lounge pending further investigation, as confirmed by Fox 32 Chicago.

According to the report, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling condemned the shooting, calling it “deplorable and cowardly” in his statement. Mayor Brandon Johnson has also addressed the incident and encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to help the investigation.

The July 3, 2025, shooting became a horrible night instead of being what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for Mello Buckzz and her friends, family, and fans. With no arrests yet made and no clarity about the motive or number of shooters, the investigation remains active into the shooting at the venue of the listening party.

Buckzz has focused her public response on mourning and memorializing the victims.

“Please continue to pray for the families and our community as we try to make sense of everything," she noted.

She has made clear her priority lies with honoring those affected and keeping their memories at the center of the conversation.

