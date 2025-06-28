"My son ain't told her to go nowhere near my mother" — Blueface’s mom Karlissa reacts to Chrisean Rock going to her mother's house with Chrisean Jr.

Months after calling it quits in April 2025, Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship has made headlines yet again. This time, it isn't Blueface himself but his mother, Karlissa, who has claimed that Chrisean showed up at her mother's and sister's house with her son, Chrisean Jr.

According to a video of Karlissa posted by @onlydubsX on June 26, 2025, Blueface's mother addressed the situation after Chrisean stated that Blueface could never see his son again. She said:

"You think they about to help you take care of your baby? I'm not even going to play with your family because mine ain't worth it. My son ain't told her to go nowhere near my mother. He would never do that. He ain't never took none of these kids over there for her. They probably been to my mama house once in their entire life."

While it is not known exactly what went down between Karlissa and her family, she sarcastically remarked that now her mother and sister wanted to be a grandmother and aunt to Blueface's child.

Additionally, Karlissa's statement comes in the wake of Chrisean posting IG stories from Blueface's grandmother's and aunt's house, as reposted by @circusofblues2, a fan account dedicated to Blueface and Chrisean Rock, on June 27, 2025.

Karlissa added that Chrisean had said they could never see the baby and that she'd like to stick to that. Expressing discontent toward her family, Blueface's mother said that despite living 15 minutes away, Blueface's grandmother wanted to show affection to Chrisean Jr. instead of her other grandchildren.

"Two women who don't give a f*ck about their kids is perfect for each other. That's what I meant when I said let the trash take itself out." Karlissa said of her mother and Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock takes credit for Blueface's relevance: Details explored

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have displayed troubled dynamics in their co-parenting relationship since their split in April 2025, with both of them—and Blueface's family—speaking out against one another.

In a recent instance, Chrisean took to Instagram Live to comment on Blueface's relevance in the industry. As per Live Bitez's post dated June 25, 2025, Chrisean clapped back at critics who questioned her presence at Blueface's house and told her to humble herself.

However, Chrisean mentioned that she still paid the bills, further taking credit for Blueface's career:

“I’m the reason Blue’s at where he’s at now. He was a flop. Y’all need to stop playing with me. Yeah, he was who he was… but everybody had the same opportunity I had when I came around him and they ain’t did nothing. I put him back on the map—what did anybody else do?”

Days before taking credit for Blueface's relevance, Chrisean Rock went live on Instagram on June 16, 2025, explaining why she and Chrisean Jr. had moved back into her ex-partner's house.

For the unversed, Blueface's father, Johnathan Porter Sr., had posted a now-deleted video showing Chrisean moving out of her ex's house in April 2025.

"As y'all know, y'all see that I follow my baby dad. I want to work it out with my family. F*ck all the bullsh*t. F*ck everybody else, for real. 'Cause everybody just everybody and that ain't enough for me. So yeah, Team Blueface. I am chilling, I am happy." Chrisean Rock said in her IG Live

Shortly after expressing her desire to keep things amicable with Blueface for their child, things took a turn when Live Bitez posted a prison phone call with Blueface on June 18, 2025. In the call, Blueface said he let Chrisean Rock back into his house because he thought she was homeless and wanted the best for his son.

His statement angered Chrisean, who responded via another Instagram Live on June 18, 2025, asking Blueface to leave their son out of the argument. She also told Blueface to stop lying, claiming he was unaware of what was going on. Chrisean added that Blueface was "the only father I see that try to tear down his kid."

Chrisean Rock and Blueface started dating in 2020 after meeting on Blueface's OF show Blue Girls Club. The former couple welcomed their son, Chrisean Jr., in September 2023.

Blueface is currently serving time for violating his probation in the case involving the assault of a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge in 2021.

