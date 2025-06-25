“She's having a rough week” — Netizens react to Chrisean Rock being asked to step down the red carpet at the  Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards 

On Friday, June 20, Chrisean Rock was one of the attendees at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, which was hosted in The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. However, Rock was asked to get off the red carpet allegedly due to her outfit.

Rock, who was dressed in a black leather jacket and matching shorts, was posing with another celebrity on the red carpet when a female member from the event's security team interrupted them. In the video, it appeared the staff was asking Chrisean Rock to walk into the award show from the back instead of on the red carpet.

Instead of doing that, Rock crossed the barricade to where the photographers were standing, claiming that the staff had asked her to get off the carpet. The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday, June 25, and has since gone viral, receiving over 955K views, 4.9K likes, and 1K saves.

Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"She's having a rough week"

Some X users called Chrisean Rock out for leaving her brain at home, while others questioned how she was invited to the event in the first place.

"NOBODY WANTS U AROUND DF WATZ WRONG WIT HER ITS LIKE SHE B LEAVING HER BRAIN AT HOME I B WANTIN 2 shake that b**ch" - commented an X user.

"Who is even inviting her anywhere" - questioned another one.

"nahh what is she doin" - wrote a third netizen.

"lmao. forgot what class meant" - posted a fourth user.

Meanwhile, others supported the rapper, claiming that her outfit wasn't problematic and that she shouldn't have been asked to get off the red carpet.

"We’ve seen people walk the red carpet in leather before. people just don’t like her… this is OD to me!" - replied a fifth X user.

"Nothing was said about what she’s wearing." - added a netizen.

"Why is she there anyway???!!!!! She has no reason to be on a red carpet… what’s her talent??" - commented another user.

Chrisean Rock denied rumors of her temporary Twitch and Snapchat ban caused by leaving her son alone in the car

Another reason why Chrisean Rock made headlines last week was because of her temporary ban from Twitch and Snapchat. The mother-of-one was temporarily banned from Twitch last week, which was immediately linked to her having left her son alone in the car by fans.

After the rumors went viral over social media, with DJ Akademiks tweeting about it, Rock took to her Instagram handle to deny them. On Friday, June 20, Chrisean posted a screenshot of DMs, in which a Snapchat support executive told her that her account received a 24-hour ban because of her outfit. In the said live stream, the rapper was seen wearing a cheetah print outfit, which "was unzipped".

Chrisean Rock also asked people to "stop it with the fake narrative," claiming that her son was never alone in the car in the first place. The incident where Rock allegedly forgot her son in the car while live on a Twitch stream was posted to social media on Thursday, June 19.

Chrisean Rock shares her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, with Blueface. The couple welcomed Porter in September 2023.

