NBA YoungBoy smiles during his preliminary hearing as his bond is set at $100K

American rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested on April 16, 2024, on grounds of being in a fraud prescription drug ring at his Utah residence. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office along with the Secret Service, SWAT Team, and the FBI conducted a search warrant at this residence, as per reports from Fox 13 News Utah.

According to Fox News, on May 9, 2024, the Bandit rapper appeared in court, where his bond was set at $100k. In the photos from the hearing circulating online, NBA YoungBoy is seen smiling in front of the judge.

Expand Tweet

As per Fox 13 News Utah, the charges levied on the rapper include two Class 2 felony charges - pattern of unlawful activity, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and procuring or attempting to procure drug/prescription, forgery, possession of other controlled substances, and identity fraud.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail. A hearing for the rapper’s drug case was set for April 29, 2024, however, as per WKRG, two of YoungBoy’s lawyers asked for the preliminary and detention hearing to be rescheduled, which took place on May 9, 2024. His arraignment is scheduled for July 1, 2024.

Details of NBA YoungBoy's arrest and previous charges explored

On April 16, 2024, NBA YoungBoy was arrested in Utah and faced six charges pertaining to a prescription fraud drug scheme wherein the Top Say rapper allegedly used to pose as a doctor and call in prescriptions to procure the drugs. Prior to his arrest at his Utah residence, YoungBoy was already under house arrest, pending trial on federal weapon charges.

According to KUTV, a detailed investigation into the matter began when a Hyrum-based pharmacist notified authorities that the pharmacy had received a call-in prescription from a doctor, however, the phone number of the caller didn’t match the one they had for the doctor’s office, the name of which the rapper must've used.

Apart from the recent charges, NBA YoungBoy was indicted in March 2021 and placed under house arrest as he was found with two guns in September 2020 at Baton Rouge. According to Billboard, YoungBoy was charged with violating a federal law that bans convicts from possessing guns and the charge applied to the Lil Top rapper as he was convicted in 2017 for aggravated assault with a firearm.

In the trial pertaining to the case, a federal judge eased the rapper's house arrest condition owing to reasons of YoungBoy's mental health. However, U.S. Judge Shelly Dick mentioned in an order on March 11, 2024, that she will not decide on the rapper's gun possession charge until the Supreme Court concludes a ruling in the case of United States v. Rahimi.

Additionally, the Lonely Child rapper was found not guilty in 2022 with respect to the charge of knowingly possessing a firearm during an arrest made by the LAPD in 2021. YoungBoy was pulled over by the LAPD and was arrested after a foot chase as police discovered a pistol under the passenger seat of the rapper's car.

As per reports by XXL, NBA YoungBoy faced a total of 66 charges which are now reduced to 49 charges. Even during his house arrest period, the rapper released three albums with restrictions on leaving his Utah residence apart from approved employment-related activities, mental health appointments, and court dates.