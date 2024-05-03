NBA YoungBoy reportedly denied bail, charged with additional crimes

NBA YoungBoy has reportedly been denied ball following his recent arrest and charged with three additional charges, making the total to 66 charges against the rapper.

On Wednesday, May 1, local news channel KUTV reported that three new charges had been filed against Never Broke Again YoungBoy, following his arrest on April 16 for his alleged involvement in a prescription fraud ring.

The three new charges include two allegations for acquiring a prescription through fraud and one charge for possession of a firearm by a restricted person. KUTV also reported that an Assistant State Attorney in Utah has filed a motion to keep the rapper in custody without bail until his trial.

On April 16, NBA YoungBoy was arrested on charges of identity theft, felony, forgery of prescriptions, possession of illegal substances, and a pattern of criminal activity, among others.

At the time of his arrest, the rapper was already living under house arrest in Utah for two years, awaiting trial for a federal firearms case in Louisiana.

What are the charges filed against rapper NBA YoungBoy?

On April 16, NBA YoungBoy was arrested after being charged with 63 counts by Cache Country authorities. These charges include identity fraud, using forgery to obtain prescriptions, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance, and a pattern of unlawful activity.

At the time of arrest, the rapper was already serving house arrest in Utah for the past two years due to his involvement in a federal firearm case in Louisiana.

As per the authorities, YoungBoy was allegedly involved in a large-scale prescription fraud ring. The scheme reportedly involved making fraudulent prescriptions using fake patient names and birthdates but real doctors' information.

YoungBoy's alleged acquaintances would supposedly use those prescriptions to pick up drugs from various pharmacies. Authorities claim that NBA YoungBoy himself was reportedly posing as a doctor in multiple instances.

As reported by ABC News, Judge Joseph Bean issued an arrest warrant against the rapper and denied him bail on April 30, 2024. He officially stated:

"The Defendant is denied pretrial release under the authority of Utah Code 77-20-1 based upon the following facts: U.C.A. 77-20-201(1)(b) Defendant is felony on felony and there is substantial evidence to support the charge. In addition, defendant appears to be a multi-state offender with primary contacts in Louisiana and is a risk of flight."

Following the three new charges on May 1 related to prescription forgeries and illegal possession of a firearm, the Weber County Attorney's Office filed a motion to keep the rapper in jail without bail. The notice stated:

"The defendant is charged with a felony and there is substantial evidence to support this charge. There is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant would constitute a substantial danger to any other individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court, if released on bail."

Another preliminary bail hearing is reportedly scheduled for May 9, 2024, at the First District Court in Logan. Until then, the rapper will remain in custody at the Cache Country jail.

NBA Youngboy's musical career explored

Originally named Kentrell Gaulden, NBA YoungBoy has released eight mixtapes between 2015 and 2017. In 2017, the rapper signed a deal with Atlantic Records and released the singles Untouchable and No Smoke. Both the numbers made it to the Billboard Hot 100.

With his single Outside Today released in 2018, he entered the top 40 in the Billboard Hot 100. The song marked his breakthrough into mainstream music and was also the debut single of his first studio album, Until Death Call My Name. His first debut album ranked No. 7 on the US Billboard 200.

NBA Youngboy's 2019 single, Bandit, marked his inaugural entry into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Following this success, he released his second studio album, Top, in 2020, followed by his third album, Sincerely, Kentrell, in the following year. The rapper's final release with Atlantic Studios was The Last Slimento, released in 2022.

NBA Youngboy released his next two studio albums, I Rest My Case and Don't Try This at Home, by collaborating with MoTown.