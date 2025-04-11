50 Cent trolls Young Buck's mugshot with clip of animated villain Megamind

On Thursday, April 10, 50 Cent uploaded an Instagram post sharing a mugshot of Young Buck with a TMZ watermark on it. Below his mugshot was a statement revealing that the rapper had been arrested and booked into the Tennessee Jail over missing bond meetings.

Seemingly making fun of the shape of the Stay Fly rapper's head in the mugshot, Fif wrote in the caption:

"Damn how dat head get like that. police must've hit him in the head. LOL"

In a subsequent Instagram post, the 21 Questions rapper shared a clip of Megamind - a popular animated villain to further mock Buck's head in the mugshot, pairing it with Rob49's viral song, WTHELLY. Fif captioned his second post:

"I gotta get back to work"

Cent's recent posts come as the latest installment in the ongoing feud between the rappers. Per HotNewHipHop, two months ago, Young Buck seemingly sent a warning to Fif amidst his feud with Big Meech, saying on social media:

"Shout out to Big Meech, welcome home... Quit playing with dude, quit playing with dude. I'mma say that much."

Instead of taking the Stunt 101 rapper's advice, Cent responded by making allegations about his s*xuality, writing on Instagram:

"This fool fell out with me because he like boys. I didn’t tell him to go loving on a Tr*nny he couldn’t resist like that Bussy."

For the unversed, 50 Cent's diss post referenced Yung Buck getting catfished by a trans woman in the past. Buck opened up about the incident in a 2021 interview with VladTV.

In another post addressing the same subject, Fif wrote:

"We didn’t have a problem till he didn’t know how to accept he’s gay. Got caught with a Tr*nny and got mad at me. Smh boy I didn’t know you mess with boy’s WTF should’ve signed to Bad Boy."

50 Cent's mocking posts come in the wake of Young Buck returning to prison

Expand Tweet

The Young Buck mugshot that 50 Cent trolled on Instagram comes after the Bonafide Hustler rapper was sent back to jail for "repeated violations of his bond supervision".

HotNewHipHop reports that Buck will now serve a 30-day prison sentence after having missed a bond meeting with his supervisor, whom he was supposed to meet twice a month, in addition to GPS monitoring.

Young Buck, who was released from prison on a $60,000 bond in 2020, is currently facing charges of domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The legal drama comes a month after Buck dropped his new EP, titled Renovation, in March. In Honor Me - a single from his latest project - Young Buck explains why his fans should respect him, rapping:

"My shirt says Seline and my shoes McQueen / I love bad b***hes, they like nice things / We gonna ball all day and see what the night brings"

On Monday, April 7, Buck's bond was revoked by a judge in court, who also sentenced the Running Off rapper to 30 days behind bars, after which he'll get another consideration for bond.

Per the media outlet, Buck's trial is scheduled to begin on July 24, 2025.

