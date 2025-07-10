“8Makes 1Team Forever” — Fans react as ATEEZ signs another 7 year contract with KQ Entertainment

K-pop boy group ATEEZ recently gained attention online for renewing their exclusive contract with KQ Entertainment. The Wonderland singers officially debuted on October 24, 2018, with the EP Treasure EP.1: All to Zero under KQ Entertainment.

On July 10, Sports Donga reported KQ Entertainment had confirmed the group’s renewal of contract for another seven years. The agency shared that all eight members have confirmed their decision to continue this partnership for the next 7 years.

Their statement, as translated from Korean, said:

“After in-depth discussions with the members of ATEEZ, we have completed a 7-year contract renewal with all 8 members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. We are happy to continue our relationship based on the trust we have built over the past 7 years.”

It further said:

“We will continue to give our full support so that each member can fully demonstrate their limitless abilities and advance to a bigger and wider stage.”

As the news started circulating online, fans could not hold back their excitement. They turned to X, formerly Twitter, to share their sentiments and thoughts while celebrating the group's decision.

“8Makes 1Team Forever THE VOYAGE CONTINUES,” a fan said.

Similar sentiments were shared by other fans as well.

“I’m happy to see Ateez signed again with KQ for 7 years. As companies go they are one of the better ones. They’re not perfect but they seem to care about the boys well being. Especially when someone is sick or hurt,” a fan added.

“No surprise at all— [ATEEZ] love each other, their fans, their ppl-forward agency & their own music SO MUCH (as they have a lot of artistic control~) & have said often that they want to be #ATEEZ into their 80’s. THE VOYAGE CONTINUES,” another fan mentioned.

Fans shared their thoughts over the group’s long journey together and looked forward to making more memories with them in the future.

“they feel like monster rookies in my heart still what do you mean they’ve been active for 7y what do you mean 2018 was 7y ago,” a fan commented.

“To me it still feels like they just debuted but they’re already 7 years in.. and having their contracts renewed and.. oh my ateez.. let’s sail this ship for another 7 years and be happy and healthy,” another fan commented.

“just made myself cry … remember when they talked about the journey, invited us & now we are living through it together … my heart,” another fan stated.

ATEEZ’s recent music releases including GOLDEN HOUR: Part.3 ‘In Your Fantasy Edition’ and more

ATEEZ dropped their latest extended play, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.3, on June 13, 2025. The album contains of five songs, including the title track Lemon Drop, along with other tracks like Masterpiece, Now This House Ain't a Home, Castle, and Bridge: The Edge of Reality. They also released a music video accompanying Lemon Drop on the same day on their official YouTube channel.

The band is now gearing up for the release of their upcoming album GOLDEN HOUR: Part.3 ‘In Your Fantasy Edition’ on July 11, 2025. The album will include all the songs from the previous EP and new tracks like In Your Fantasy, NO1, Skin, Slide to me, Legacy, Creep, ROAR, Sagittarius, To be your light, and In Your Fantasy (Korean Version).

In other news, the group embarked on their 2025 World Tour IN YOUR FANTASY on July 5 in Incheon. They also began the North American leg of the tour on July 10 with a show in Atlanta. They are set to perform 11 more shows in the region before moving on to the Japan leg.

