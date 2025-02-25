A$AP Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina says he was asked to look at the Diddy case but he declined because he is close with Roc Nation and Jay Z

Joe Tacopina - the attorney who represented A$AP Rocky in his trial earlier this month - was recently interviewed on The Breakfast Club. During the conversation, the subject of P. Diddy's case came up, prompting Tacopina to claim that Roc Nation and Jay-Z didn't see eye-to-eye with P. Diddy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A clip from the interview was later uploaded on X by @AkademiksTV, in which Joe Tacopina is heard discussing Combs' case:

"I don't know enough about the case. I was asked to take a look at the case. As another case, I said I would not be interested really."

When asked why he had no interest in representing Sean Combs, the attorney explained:

Ad

"I represent Roc Nation, a lot of people in Roc, and am very close with Jay and Desiree Perez, who's most amazing, like, love bomb up a boss. J Brown, all those people are just, like, they really are special, special people, and they, you know, they're sort of family to me. And you know, I don't think that they sort of see eye-to-eye with P. Diddy."

Ad

Charlamagne Tha God then asked Tacopina to clarify his statement, pointing out that many believed Jay-Z and Diddy were best friends since they were in pictures together all the time. In response, Joe said:

"Everyone wants a picture with P. Diddy at one time or another, 'cause I went to a party. But when things got real, years and years ago, you know, he [Jay-Z] didn't see eye-to-eye with P. Diddy."

Ad

The tweet has since attracted over 30K views, with some netizens speculating if Tacopina was trying to separate Jay-Z from Diddy, while others pointed out that it might be an attempt at damage control.

P. Diddy, who was arrested at a hotel in New York on September 16, 2024, has been accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, drug possession, and firearm offenses.

Joe Tacopina explained his court strategy against A$AP Relli on The Breakfast Club

Ad

Elsewhere in his The Breakfast Club interview, Joe Tacopina explained the strategy he used to get A$AP Rocky's acquittal in his recent gun assault trial. Joe revealed that his defense was to "eviscerate" A$AP Relli, adding:

"This guy is an absolute, pathological liar. And I eviscerated him. I told this jury, you’ve got a front-row seat to history because you just witnessed the worst witness (ever). “You could cross-examine him. He was his own worst enemy."

Ad

Joe Tacopina then brought up some background information on Relli, claiming that he was "an admitted liar, an admitted perjurer," and had lied to the jury at least 20 times.

The Peso rapper was acquitted by the jury after being found not guilty on February 18. In the podcast, Tacopina recounted the events that followed the verdict, saying:

"I knew there were two counts, and you know, I've seen odd things happen in jury verdicts where they could split the verdict… And so after the first 'not guilty', I'm laser-focused on the clerk to hear that second count."

Ad

The attorney continued:

"And I look to my right, he's gone. And I didn't know. I didn't know he left. He was just gone. I was like, I said to my partner, 'Did he leave?'... And I see him on top of Rihanna … I couldn't process it quickly enough."

Joe Tacopina also recalled a conversation he had with the Holy Ghost rapper and Rihanna following the verdict, where the couple told him that they were going to name their next baby "A$AP Joe" after him.

Ad

A$AP Rocky, who was found not guilty, could face up to 24 years in prison if convicted of the felony charges against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback