"A hit everywhereee" — Fans react as Jimin's 'Who' plays ahead of Lady Gaga's concert in Singapore

On May 18, 2025, Pop Core reported on their X handle that BTS' Jimin's single, Who, was played before Lady Gaga's Lion City Mayhem concert at Singapore's National Stadium.

For those who are unversed, American singer Lady Gaga is set to perform a series of promotional concerts in 2025 for her upcoming eighth studio album, Mayhem. Following her performances at the Coachella music festival, the singer has embarked on shows in Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore. These concerts mark her first performances in these countries since the Born This Way Ball Tour in 2012.

Apart from Who, Jimin's BTS bandmate Jin's single, Running Wild, was also played before the concert, as per X account @mhereonlyforbts.

Fans soon took to the internet to share their excitement about the Serendipity singer's single being played at the concert, one calling it "a hit."

"A hit everywhereee. 😌" commented a fan on X.

Similar comments continued pouring in, where some fans mocked those who often pushed the narrative that they had not heard of the song and that it was not a hit.

"Like enough with the narratives that nobody knows or heard of this song..🤷‍♀️Who is a bop and everyone I know loves it," a fan commented.

"and people still have the audacity to say "nobody heard this song" well lady gaga and team definitely does🩷," remarked a fan on X.

"Soon he will be THE main performer on that same stage! Get ready for THE show of a lifetime💛," another fan reacted.

Several fan reactions praised the singer, referring to him as the "Global it boy," and one even speculated about a collab with Lady Gaga.

"Jimin's music is being heard in so many unexpected places worldwide. it's incredible to witness!🤯😍🔥" exclaimed a fan on X.

"Lady Gaga and Jimin Collab When? It will break the internet," added another fan.

"Global it boy😍 WHAT organic success looks like👑," said another fan on X.

More about BTS' Jimin's second studio album, Muse, and its lead single, Who

The BTS singer's second studio album, Muse, was released on July 19, 2024, via BIGHIT Music. The album featured seven tracks, which included songs like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, Closer Than This, and the lead single, Who.

The album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 87 countries, including the US, UK, and France. Muse also reached No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums and the European iTunes Albums charts, as reported by Newsen on July 20, 2024.

It debuted at No. 2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and peaked at No. 3 on Japan's Orion Album Chart. Muse also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Its lead single, Who reached No. 1 on the daily global Spotify charts. The song also debuted at No. 4 on the United Kingdom's Singles Chart. The single topped the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. US Chart. It also peaked at No.14 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the Lie singer's sixth solo entry on the chart.

The track broke the record for the longest-charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Jimin's own group's popular track, Dynamite, in March 2025, as per Korea JoongAng Daily on March 19, 2025.

In other news, Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is set to be discharged in June 2025, along with his bandmates Jungkook, V, RM, and SUGA.

