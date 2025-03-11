"Ain’t this snitching?" — Netizens react to Aaron The Plumber leaking heated phone call where Wack 100 allegedly threatens his mother

On March 10, 2025, viral reality TV star Aaron The Plumber (real name Aaron Sloan) took to his TikTok account to leak a phone call with Wack 100, in which the latter allegedly threatened him and his mother.

It's unclear how or when the alleged feud between the two began; however, it might be related to Ray J's security allegedly spitting on Sloan during an argument earlier this month, which Wack referenced in his call.

In the video, a male voice, presumed to be Wack 100, can be heard angrily accusing Sloan of "threatening" him and his associates, which Sloan denied. Wack 100 then seemingly makes a threat, stating, "killing yo a**" and, "Mamas, kids, we don't give a f**k who it is."

Wack 100 allegedly continued that Sloan should have "knocked blud out when he spit on you," while Sloan mentioned that Wack told him "the n***a" was "out of pocket" during their last conversation. Sloan added that he was "trying to get a fade," after which Wack repeatedly asked him where he was.

Sloan refused to answer, stating he did not want to meet Wack 100. In response, Wack urged Sloan to "humble" himself before they met to talk about what they discussed. The video concluded with Wack allegedly saying, "Like n***as won't go knock a n***a's mama down..."

The video of the alleged phone conversation between Wack 100 and Aaron The Plumber went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens. One user questioned whether posting the private phone call on a public platform amounted to snitching, writing:

"Ain’t this snitching?"

Some users were left displeased with Wack 100's seemingly threatening manner—

"The one doing all that talking be the first to get knocked down," one person tweeted.

"SO WACK 100 is threatening kids! Kids not even safe!!! THATS A NEW LOW!!!" another person exclaimed.

"Wack is a whole h*e!!!! Too damn old still claiming gangs n dumb s**t!!!!" someone else commented.

"He threatening kids and women Wack is a old a** loser," another user wrote.

However, others claimed it was smart of Aaron The Plumber to record the conversation in case something happened to him or his family.

"He’s smart for recording it because he know that these people are shady and they might try to really hurt him," one person posted.

"Super smart that way if some happen to him wack suspect numero uno," another person added.

"Enough evidence to put wack in jail if something were to happen," someone else commented.

Exploring the incident surrounding Aaron The Plumber and Ray J's guard mentioned by Wack 100

According to Hot New Hip Hop, a video of Aaron The Plumber allegedly being spat on by Ray J's security guard went viral on social media on March 7, 2025. The purported incident took place at Ray J's home; however, it remains unclear whether the singer was present at that time.

Following this, Aaron The Plumber released a diss track titled Spit On Me, allegedly targeting Ray J regarding the situation. The original video was allegedly deleted by someone (as noted by Sloan in the video's description) and was re-uploaded for a second time on YouTube on March 11, 2025.

In a recent Instagram post on March 10, Aaron The Plumber also claimed that Ray J had set him up to "get spit on." Furthermore, he asserted that he informed Wack 100 he wanted to avoid bloodshed, as many people were allegedly upset about the situation.

"I told wak its pirus crips bloods a lot of people upset about ray j setting me up to get spit on. They want to get active I want to avoid the bloodshed and catch a fade. He started talking about gun play after but wasn’t on that with J Diggs. On god n***as pick and choose they battles.. Wak acting tough with a plumber but don’t address none of his street beef," he wrote in the caption.

Ray J has yet to respond to the situation at the time of this article.

