Akon vs. T-Pain: Who has the bigger net worth? 

On April 25, 2025, Akon appeared for an interview on the Bag Fuel Podcast and spoke about T-Pain. During the interview, he recalled a moment when Pain apparently purchased a $1.7 million Bugatti, only to outshine the 57-year-old singer. The statement came up when Akon was asked if Pain ever reached out to him during financial struggles.

Ad

To this, the singer responded by saying that at one point in T-Pain's career, he was focused on competing with the Lonely singer. He additionally stated:

"I noticed that every time I bought a car, Pain would come and try to outdo it. Then he pulled up on me in a Bugatti. At that time, the car was like 1.7 million. Now you get a Bugatti for about 3 million. It's like double the cost now, but at that time, even that was unheard of."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Akon's net worth is calculated to be $50 million as per updates dated May 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the latest updated net worth of T-Pain is $1 million. Recalling the conversation with Pain, Akon said:

"So I saw that car. I said, 'Oooh,' I said, 'Pain, I don't know.' He said, 'I'm sh*tting on these n****s.' I said, 'Yeah, you are. You sh*tting on me too, n***a, I gotta give it to you.' But he was sh*tting on everybody."

Ad

Exploring the careers of T-Pain and Akon amid the latter's recent comments

Ad

Akon is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer, who reportedly began gaining fame back in 2004. His debut single, titled Locked Up, which was released in 2004, was quite a big hit. As of now, he has recorded five studio albums and four mixtapes.

His debut album Trouble also became a massive hit and even topped the UK Album Chart. It ranked 18th on the US Billboard 200. Akon's second studio album, Konvicted, was a bigger hit and made it to No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Ad

Apart from being a successful artist, Akon is also an entrepreneur. He founded two record labels: Konvict Muzik in 2004 and KonLive Distribution in 2007. In 2014, the singer launched Akon Lighting Africa, a project that uses solar panels to provide electricity to areas in Africa that previously lacked access to power.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer earned about $21 million in 2010. He further earned $20 million and $12 million in 2009 and 2008, respectively. In 2008, he started a clothing line named Konvict Clothing.

Ad

On the other hand, T-Pain, aka Faheem Rashad Najm, reportedly began his musical journey from Tallahassee, Florida. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his name basically stands for "Tallahassee Pain." Pain dropped his first album titled Rappa Ternt Sanga back in December 2005.

Ad

His discography reportedly includes seven studio albums, seven mixtapes, and one compilation album. The artist has further released nineteen music videos and twenty-one singles.

Back in 2019, the artist lost a property in Palm Beach County due to foreclosure. T-Pain was accused by Deutsche Bank of failing to pay mortgage amounts since 2016. The bank further claimed that Pain owed them $83,061.86 on the note plus interest.

As per reports by Celebrity Net Worth, he took out a loan of $85,800 in 2007 to buy a house. He later bought a fancy residence in the Winfield on the River gated subdivision in Georgia, which cost him about $1.32 million.

Ad

Meanwhile, T-Pain has not yet responded to Akon's recent statements made during the podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More