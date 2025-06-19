“All I can do from a bystander's point of view”- Cuba Gooding Jr. reveals he’s been praying for Diddy amid sex trafficking trial

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has publicly addressed the ongoing federal sex trafficking trial involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs, stating that he has been praying for both Combs and the alleged victims. TMZ intercepted the actor at LAX, and Gooding confessed that it is difficult to avoid the headlines.

"you turn your TV on, and see it everywhere."

The Academy Award-winning actor proceeded to send out prayers in support of Combs, Cassie, her family, and the alleged victims. He said,

"Like I said, I pray for the brother, and I pray for the victims, and I pray for Cassie and her family, that's all I can do from a bystander's point of view."

Trending

When asked whether he feels sympathy with Combs despite serious charges, he referred to biblical teachings focusing on mercy and not being judgmental.

Expand Tweet

Gooding responded,

"You know, it's hard to, but yeah, I feel sympathy, they say, he without sin, cast the first stone. I don't judge anybody."

Cuba Gooding remains neutral amid controversy: Federal case against Diddy nears conclusion

The exchange carried extra weight, given that Cuba Gooding himself had only a shaky connection with legal issues that pertained to Combs.

In early 2023, producer Rodney Jones brought a civil case against Sean and Cuba Gooding, claiming instances of "touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones's legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders."

However, the case was dismissed in May 2025 because of procedural concerns, namely, failure to serve Cuba Gooding, and the actor has repeatedly maintained his innocence that he barely knows Combs.

The re-emergence of the name of Mr. Gooding in the context of Diddy, regardless of whether the linking was based on a venerable past connection with the subject of the current sex-trafficking charges, put some shade on his restrained observation of the need to give prayers instead of judgment.

The federal sex trafficking trial of Sean Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, is entering its final days, with prosecutors set to rest their case, likely within days after more than six weeks of witness testimony, sealed video evidence, and financial records.

The defense has stated that Combs will not appear as a witness but will call a fairly small number of witnesses to demonstrate that the relationships and encounters identified were consensual.

The proceedings were brought to a temporary halt when one of the jurors experienced vertigo. The court is now set to resume on June 20, 2025. Jury deliberations and closing arguments are scheduled within the next week, and a verdict is likely by early July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More