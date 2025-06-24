“Always copying rocky”- Netizens react as Travis Scott is announced as Oakley’s first-ever Chief Visionary 

Oakley Inc. has named Travis Scott as its first-ever Chief Visionary, a new role in the brand's long history. The announcement was made on Monday, June 23, through Oakley’s social media.

For the unversed, the American company, founded in 1975 by Jim Jannard in California, is known for its sunglasses, clothing, and sports gear.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans online have reacted to this news, as some referenced A$AP Rocky, who has collaborated with the likes of Guess and Ray-Ban in the past. One X user wrote:

"Always copying rocky"

Expand Tweet

"Travis making $ moves," another user wrote.

"ROCKY COLAB WIT RAY BANDS IS BETTER LOL," another tweeted.

Many fans were also pleased with the collaboration and shared some products they would like to be released, as one wrote:

"he can do whatever he wants as long as he re-releases over the tops for $300 or less"

"the oakley’s he wore in the modern jam mv were sick hopefully he brings em back," another wrote.

""He copies Rocky" do ppl think these Deals is taking a month to be completed? This has been under work since last year. I could imagine the Rocky and Ray-Ban deal also took some time. Anyway... Ray-Ban is the cooler collab," another user wrote.

As per Complex, this deal between Scott and Oakley is set to last for multiple years at least.

Also Read: Ray Daniels thinks Travis Scott's "life is hell" because he has a "child with a Kardashian" as a podcaster reacts to Pusha T's diss

More about Travis Scott's collaboration with Oakley

The rapper is Oakley's first-ever Chief Visionary, and he is excited to join them as well. He heaped praise on the brand's designs and culture and said in a press release (via Complex):

“I’m inspired by what people think can’t be done. It’s about pushing culture and reworking ideas to see how far they can go. Oakley’s design game is next level, and I had to be part of that. We’re building something that blends legacy with the future. This is just the beginning.”

As a Chief Visionary, Scott will work with his music label, Cactus Jack, to bring new designs and products with Oakley. Their deal is set for multiple years, which will see a host of products being launched at regular intervals.

“Today marks a bold new chapter in Oakley’s history as we proudly welcome Travis Scott as our Chief Visionary—a title that speaks to creativity, belief, and purpose, to forge something that’s not only different, it’s defining,” Oakley's Global President, Caio Amato said.

Also Read: Pusha T claims Travis Scott doesn't rap in fresh attack after dissing him on his song "So Be It"

For the announcement of the collaboration, three 'Day Zero' products have been released. They are available on the rapper's as well as Oakley's websites.

They have released one 'Day Zero' t-shirt, one 'Day Zero' hoodie, and a 'Day Zero' poster pack. They cost $58, $148, and $50, respectively. The poster pack contains three 24" x 36" reversible posters.

These are just the kick-off products, though, and more products and designs are expected to be released in the future. These will also include Scott's Tour-approved pieces.

Also Read: "Why didn't he bring out Gunna too" — Internet reacts to Young Thug bringing out Travis Scott to perform "Hot" at Summer Smash

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More