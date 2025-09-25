“And then he exploits those problems”: Netizens react as A$AP Rocky claims Jay-Z is a “therapist” and people often go to him with issues  

A$AP Rocky recently claimed that Jay-Z is a "black therapist" and people go to him for advice. This comes amidst his new movie, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, which deals with therapy.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You features Rose Byrne as a therapist while Rocky plays a motel super. While discussing the movie in an interview with Elle Magazine, published on September 25, the rapper spoke about therapy. Sharing his thoughts on therapy, he said:

“That whole f**king film is an anxiety attack. My outlook on therapy is so pessimistic, it’s not even funny. I might get killed for this, but I put therapists in the same box as psychic readings.”

“I look at it like, Yo, if you don’t share the same experiences,” he added, “what’s the point of me telling a stranger my business for an hour straight, for them to just say, ‘Okay, well, how did that make you feel?’ ”

The interviewer then pushed back and said that there is a demand for more black therapists in the world. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, responded:

“I think Jay-Z is a Black therapist. A lot of people come to him with their problems.”

Fans online have reacted to this statement, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"and then he exploits those problems"

✦ @taytriarchy and then he exploits those problems

Another commented,

too many strings. @BurrNew @blackishpress Asking for money is not the same as seeking therapy.

Another wrote,

Z𐚁 @teabodybey @blackishpress n***a like the god father of the rap industry

Some users urged Rocky to see a real therapist and pointed out that Jay-Z has sought therapy as well, as one wrote,

Joseph (Ejiro) Enright🌈🐝 @EjiroEnright He better go seek therapy from a professional and leave Jay alone. Jay already worked on himself by seeking therapy from a professional and he knows how important that was for him and his family. You are a dad of three now.

Another wrote,

scsa @316stoneglass @TheRocSupremacy but jay went to therapy so what's that saying

Another commented,

Hle 🤍 @HeyHlengi @TheRocSupremacy He is being a ridiculous father of 3. Jay goes to therapy.

Rose Byrne heaps praise on A$AP Rocky after working together on new film

"Art" Broadway Opening Night (Image Source: Getty)

Rose Byrne has teamed up with Rocky for the first time on the psychological thriller, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. The film deals with the mind-altering, profound, and even terrifying experience of motherhood. Byrne plays the role of a therapist named Linda, who finds her emotional outlet in James, played by Rocky.

In the aforementioned interview with Elle, Byrne spoke about her experience of working with A$AP Rocky, and said:

“He has a natural curiosity about him and a great amount of respect for the work, and he’s innately creative. My scenes with him are hard, because I had to be extremely mean.

"I think his character is the hardest to play, because he’s genuine and empathic to the others. It was like a fun dance we had back and forth. He’d come up with extraordinarily creative insults to call me. But he says it, and then he smiles. And you’re like, I guess you can get away with this. It’s like a supernatural charm.”

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Outside of work, meanwhile, Rocky and Rihanna announced the birth of their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13, 2025. She is the couple's third child after sons RZA and Riot.

