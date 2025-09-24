"She finally got her baby girl"- Internet reacts to Rihanna welcoming daughter Rocki Irish Mayers with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna has welcomed her newborn daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, with her husband, ASAP Rocky. Rocki is the couple's child together, after sons RZA and Riot. On September 25, Rihanna took to social media to share the first glimpse of her daughter, Rocki. She and Rocky welcomed her on September 13, 2025. The pictures she shared featured RiRi holding baby Rocki in her arms and her satin socks in a pink theme on the bed. Check the post here:Fans took to X to react to the good news, with many showering their congratulations and wishes for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. One X user wrote that she could now focus on making new music after her daughter was born. The comment said:&quot;She finally got her baby girl, now the R9 era can finally begin.&quot;𝖏𝖆𝖞𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖓'𝖘 🇨🇩🇦🇴 @MuanaMboka_LINK@rihanna She finally got her baby girl, now the R9 era can finally beginFans shared their wishes for Rihanna's newborn, but also cracker jokes about the singer still not releasing her new album.FOREIGN @SPICE2KLINK@rihanna my dumb ahh thought this was the album date- but congratulations mother 😍😍🚶tokentrekker @iamchibundoLINK@rihanna Finally a girl you can twin with!😍 And maybe when she turns 25, she can drop an album for us since you have refused to😭 Congratulations Ri!Zac🐅 @zacisontimeLINK@rihanna Not me thinking it was an album date lmfaoooskksks Congrats ririhhhhFans continued to share their best wishes for RiRi and Rocki:is it summer yet? ✨️🏳️‍🌈🫶 @johni_sweeneyLINK@rihanna As you should, queen. This is the album we needed from you all along. 🫶🫶🫶‎‏ً @grandekordeiLINK@rihanna YOU FINALLY HAVE A PRINCESSAmmar ➐ @Ammarlovereto13LINK@rihanna Congratulations 🥳🥳 drop R9 to celebrateRihanna's fans have been waiting for her to release her next album for years. Her last studio album, Anti, dropped nine years ago in 2016. The singer has yet to confirm when she will release new music again and has been focused on building her brand, Fenty Beauty, instead. When Rihanna last shared an update about her upcoming ninth studio album&quot;Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets&quot; European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals - Source: GettyIn an interview with Harper's Bazaar in February this year, Rihanna last shared an update about her next album. She mentioned she has finally &quot;cracked&quot; her new album and suggested that she was working on it. However, she did not promise a release timeline. &quot;I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.’ I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl,&quot; she said.Rihanna also mentioned that she is getting used to being in the studio and away from her children. She continued:&quot;This feels right. It feels like it digs right into where I need to be, and I want this. This body needs to come out, and I’m ready to go there. This is becoming my new freedom, because when I’m in the studio, I know that my time away from my kids is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years.&quot;Speaking further about her next album, RiRi also said her fans are &quot;way off&quot; to think it would be a reggae album and honor her Caribbean roots. She clarified that there is no specific genre to her album now, but all she focused on was making good music. She felt she could not put out something &quot;mediocre&quot; as her album should be &quot;worth the wait&quot; for her fans. Therefore, she expects her fans to wait &quot;some more.&quot;Meanwhile, the singer was also caught up in the legal proceedings of her husband, ASAP Rocky's case. In February this year, Rocky was found not guilty of charges of gun violence against fellow artist ASAP Relli. As of writing, RiRi has yet to announce a new album or more updates about the same.