"Snippet man strikes again!" - Internet reacts to A$AP Rocky dropping a snippet as he revealed his new Moncler collection

A$AP Rocky has unveiled a snippet of an unreleased song as part of his new Moncler collection, which was unveiled on September 22, 2025. Rocky first announced his partnership with the outerwear brand in Shanghai in October 2024. According to GQ Magazine, the new capsule collection from Moncler Genius features retro-inspired skiwear showcasing the phrase &quot;Don't Be Dumb,&quot; the name of Rocky's long-awaited fourth studio album.The collection was recently previewed in an ad, featuring four models dressed in brightly coloured Moncler skiwear on the wings of a helicopter. Meanwhile, Rocky is seen seated by the chopper's door. The phrase &quot;Don't be Dumb&quot; is seen throughout the ad, including on the helicopter's body. Additionally, the collection's tagline reads:&quot;Don't be dumb. Be genius.&quot;X page @Kurrco further noted that the ad featured a snippet of an unreleased A$AP Rocky song. There are no further details regarding the snippet at the time of this writing.A$AP Rocky's new snippet was received with mixed responses from netizens on X. One user dubbed him the &quot;snippet man,&quot; writing:&quot;Snippet man strikes again!&quot;NO FACE @ThriveForeverXLINK@Kurrco Snippet man strikes again!Several netizens echoed similar sentiments, expressing their fatigue at the rapper dropping just snippets.FantasticMrWest @YellowHundredsLINK@Kurrco ASAP Rocky has dropped more snippets than songs released42 @42dailyyLINK@Kurrco Another snippet🫩NRG mtx. 💫 @mtxtunLINK@Kurrco atp he wants us to create an album with these short snipsMeanwhile, others wondered when Rocky would release his next album, adding that they were &quot;so done&quot; after the long wait. The rapper's last album, Testing, was released in 2018.Bred @47Bred_LINK@Kurrco I’m so done and over this album, y’all still care after years of bs??bob long @KarmaDelivererLINK@Kurrco Nobody cares until the album drops. S**t has been dragged out way too longJai☕️ @BornAntiJaiLINK@Kurrco N***a done made two movies, some babies and 10 different fashion collabs and STILL no album 😂😂However, some were excited on hearing the new snippet, stating that they were hyped for the upcoming album.Tlone-Cross @23TloneLINK@Kurrco Lord Flacko is back 🙏 🙌✨Star✨ @EverythingMosesLINK@Kurrco this snippet sounds so good i feel hyped for dbd 😭A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb currently has no release dateA$AP Rocky's fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, was initially scheduled for release in August 2024 during Paris Fashion Week. However, the rapper stated that the album faced multiple setbacks due to sample clearance issues and leaks leading up to the release date, resulting in another indefinite delay. In a tweet at the time, Rocky wrote:“LEAKS &amp; SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS &amp; I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT.”Since then, the rapper has been asked about the album's release date on various occasions, and he has not announced a confirmed release date. In a February 2025 interview with GQ Magazine, Rocky stated that he was in the &quot;mixing and mastering realm,&quot; adding that he just wanted to &quot;drop it&quot; instead of talking about it.In a March 2025 interview with Instagram fashion account The People Gallery, Rocky was again asked about the album's release date. He playfully dodged the question, replying, “Don’t do me like that.&quot; A$AP Rocky at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci (Image via Getty Images)In an August 2025 interview on GQ's Epic Conversation with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky revealed that the album was completed in its entirety and would be released without a set release date. He further suggested that he didn't want to disappoint fans by scheduling a release date and not delivering, adding:“Imma just drop it, I don’t wanna say another date, disappoint people. I got a lot to say—it’s done, it’s been done, I just want to drop it. It’s my best so far.&quot;In his most recent interview with GQ Magazine for his Moncler partnership, dated September 22, 2025, A$AP Rocky stated that the title of his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, was his &quot;motto of life at this moment.&quot; He added that the project was &quot;heavily inspired&quot; by &quot;German Expressionism&quot; and movies such as &quot;A Nightmare Before Christmas, and Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and Batman, and Edward Scissorhands.&quot;In other news, A$AP Rocky recently unveiled his 'Animal Print' sneaker and clothing collection with PUMA as creative director of the brand's motorsport apparel. The new collection will be launched on October 9, 2025.