“The world needs that track” - Netizens react to A$AP Rocky saying he wants to see JID collaborate with Kendrick Lamar

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Aug 23, 2025 11:05 GMT
&quot;Highest 2 Lowest&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
A$AP Rocky says he wants to see JID team up with Kendrick Lamar (Image via Getty)

A$AP Rocky recently said that he wants to see JID collaborate with Kendrick Lamar. As part of his film Highest 2 Lowest's promotional tour, he sat down for a GQ “Epic Conversation" alongside filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington on August 22, 2025.

Here's what A$AP Rocky said:

"I want to hear him [JID] and Kendrick on a song together so bad. I need that before I die. I need to hear JID and Kendrick on a song together.”
As soon as Rocky's statement about Lamar and JID started making rounds on X, hip-hop fans discussed how such a partnership would sound and feel like. Others expressed their excitement, stating they cannot wait to hear more of both artists, given JID’s continued rise and Rocky’s pending releases.

“The world needs that track,” an X user commented.
Further social media reactions defined the fan sentiment at the moment.

A$AP Rocky highlights JID and Kendrick Lamar as a must-have collaboration in GQ Interview

Kendrick Lamar and Rocky at the 2013 BET Awards on June 30, 2013. (Image via Getty)
Amidst the ongoing anticipation of the upcoming album Don't Be Dumb by Rocky, fans have been speculating about which artists might appear on the project. Rappers such as Kendrick Lamar and JID frequently surface in those discussions.

In the GQ interview, Rocky clarified that instead of having his own feature, he would actually prefer to see the two rappers do something together. While conversing with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky made positive remarks about JID, praising his talent as a rapper.

“You would love JID, man,” he remarked. “It’s this kid named JID, he just actually put out a new album. He’s signed to J. Cole and Dreamville. He from Atlanta. This kid is nasty. Like, his flow is unmatched."
Rocky then asked Washington whether he listens to Kendrick Lamar. The actor responded that his son is a fan and considers Lamar a “wordsmith.” Sharing the same sentiment, Rocky said:

"Ain't he fire?" A$AP Rocky asked. "Man, that's one of my favorite rappers of all time. And he one of my peers, you know what I'm saying? Ill-a** wordsmith, especially from my generation. They from the same cloth, him and Kendrick. I think you would love JID. You got to check his s**t out. He's ill. It's not too much people, like, f***ing with him lyrically."
Ongoing anticipation builds for A$AP Rocky’s album

A$AP Rocky at the New York premiere of &quot;Highest 2 Lowest&quot; on August 11, 2025. (Image via Getty)
A$AP Rocky has maintained a presence in the music scene through select singles and soundtrack contributions. Recently, he dropped two songs, Trunks and Both Eyes Closed, which are part of Highest 2 Lowest film's soundtrack.

Regarding his forthcoming album Don't Be Dumb, the rapper told GQ that it is complete and ready to be released. However, he did not announce the exact release date. Referring to earlier constant delays, he said he did not want to specify another date in order to avoid disappointment. He added:

"I just want to just drop it. You know why my album ain't out yet? I'm doing movies with Spike Lee and Denzel."
Stay tuned for more updates.

Tanishqa Patil

Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath).

