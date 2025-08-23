“The world needs that track” - Netizens react to A$AP Rocky saying he wants to see JID collaborate with Kendrick Lamar

A$AP Rocky recently said that he wants to see JID collaborate with Kendrick Lamar. As part of his film Highest 2 Lowest's promotional tour, he sat down for a GQ “Epic Conversation&quot; alongside filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington on August 22, 2025.Here's what A$AP Rocky said:&quot;I want to hear him [JID] and Kendrick on a song together so bad. I need that before I die. I need to hear JID and Kendrick on a song together.”As soon as Rocky's statement about Lamar and JID started making rounds on X, hip-hop fans discussed how such a partnership would sound and feel like. Others expressed their excitement, stating they cannot wait to hear more of both artists, given JID’s continued rise and Rocky’s pending releases.“The world needs that track,” an X user commented.Crypto Daddy ֎ @cryptodaaddyLINK@Kurrco the world needs that track𝐑𝐓𝐑 𝐉𝐚𝐞💮 @FeedMyFeinsLINK@Kurrco All these interviews and appearances with no album 🫩lil mumu. 🇵🇸 @lilmumu__LINK@Kurrco When the greats give JID his props it feels so good because he genuinely one of the best rappers of our generation but he didn’t get enough love for itFurther social media reactions defined the fan sentiment at the moment.Warpi999x @AreJayBroLINK@Kurrco Bro … I hate to break it to yall but JID been saying this for years now and jcole was Kendrick friend… idk if it’ll happen nowsaM TV @yungransommLINK@Kurrco We all need the collab fr⸸shiny⸸ @bigmen50651508LINK@Kurrco I need to hear a new asap rocky album before I die💔A$AP Rocky highlights JID and Kendrick Lamar as a must-have collaboration in GQ Interview Kendrick Lamar and Rocky at the 2013 BET Awards on June 30, 2013. (Image via Getty)Amidst the ongoing anticipation of the upcoming album Don't Be Dumb by Rocky, fans have been speculating about which artists might appear on the project. Rappers such as Kendrick Lamar and JID frequently surface in those discussions.In the GQ interview, Rocky clarified that instead of having his own feature, he would actually prefer to see the two rappers do something together. While conversing with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky made positive remarks about JID, praising his talent as a rapper.“You would love JID, man,” he remarked. “It’s this kid named JID, he just actually put out a new album. He’s signed to J. Cole and Dreamville. He from Atlanta. This kid is nasty. Like, his flow is unmatched.&quot;Rocky then asked Washington whether he listens to Kendrick Lamar. The actor responded that his son is a fan and considers Lamar a “wordsmith.” Sharing the same sentiment, Rocky said:&quot;Ain't he fire?&quot; A$AP Rocky asked. &quot;Man, that's one of my favorite rappers of all time. And he one of my peers, you know what I'm saying? Ill-a** wordsmith, especially from my generation. They from the same cloth, him and Kendrick. I think you would love JID. You got to check his s**t out. He's ill. It's not too much people, like, f***ing with him lyrically.&quot;Ongoing anticipation builds for A$AP Rocky’s album A$AP Rocky at the New York premiere of &quot;Highest 2 Lowest&quot; on August 11, 2025. (Image via Getty)A$AP Rocky has maintained a presence in the music scene through select singles and soundtrack contributions. Recently, he dropped two songs, Trunks and Both Eyes Closed, which are part of Highest 2 Lowest film's soundtrack.Regarding his forthcoming album Don't Be Dumb, the rapper told GQ that it is complete and ready to be released. However, he did not announce the exact release date. Referring to earlier constant delays, he said he did not want to specify another date in order to avoid disappointment. He added:&quot;I just want to just drop it. You know why my album ain't out yet? I'm doing movies with Spike Lee and Denzel.&quot;Stay tuned for more updates.