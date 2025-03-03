"And the fact that she lost to Emilia Perez" - Internet reacts as Diane Warren loses for the 16th time at the Oscars

Diane Warren was nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for the song The Journey from Tyler Perry’s Netflix film The Six Triple Eight. However, she lost it to the married duo, composer Clement Ducol and singer-songwriter Camille, for the track El Mal from the movie Emilia Perez.

After fans and netizens found out about Diane Warren's defeat, many pointed out that it was the 16th time the American songwriter had lost at the Oscars. They took to X to share their reactions to the songwriter not winning the award.

An X user, @diordiogo commented on Cinesque’s post, commenting on how she lost to the song from Emilia Pérez.

“And the fact that she lost to ‘Emilia Perez’…” the user wrote.

Several other netizens also took to the platform to share similar reactions to the news with many stating that they felt bad for her as others noted that they "just know she's tired."

“The Susan Lucci of the Oscars,” a person wrote.

“I lowkey feel bad for her idk…” one person wrote.

“I just know she’s TIRED,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in, stating that they were "proud" of Diane for her consistency. Some also said that she was "Hollywood's biggest participation trophy collector."

“Consistency is the key, proud of the artist,” a netizen wrote.

“She definitely deserved it this year over that awful ‘Emilia Perez’ song too,” another netizen wrote.

“Every time Diane loses an angel gets their wings #Oscars,” a user wrote.

“16-time nominee, zero wins. Hollywood’s biggest participation trophy collector,” wrote another.

Following her Oscars 2025 nomination, Warren told Good Morning America late last year that the song The Journey is “special” to her. She said that she believed it was one of her "best songs," adding that she loved the movie and expressing excitement about the nomination.

"I love the movie and you never know what's going to happen. I'm just so excited," the songwriter said.

Expand Tweet

She told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that The Journey was her “most deserving” single yet, adding she didn’t know how she’d react if she finally won an Oscar.

"I'd have to be conscious. I'd probably faint. I'm not going to lie, it would be amazing. Especially for this song. It's ‘The Journey’ — there's a lot of levels to the song that are really special. And that would make it more special if that happened," Diane Warren shared.

Academy-award winning singer, H.E.R. sang Diane Warren's Oscar-nominated song, The Journey. As of writing this article, Warren hadn't made any statements about her defeat.

Diane Warren earned an honorary Academy Award three years ago

Diane Warren’s nomination at the Oscars 2025 was her eighth consecutive one in the Best Original Song category. Earlier, she was nominated on eight other occasions, with her first being in 1987 for the Billboard number 1 song Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now from the 1986 film Mannequin. Back then, she lost to (I've Had) The Time of My Life from the movie Dirty Dancing.

Notably, the 68-year-old received the honorary Academy Award at the Governors Award in 2022. She also has several other accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, an Ivor Novello, two Golden Globes Awards, and three consecutive Billboard Music Awards.

Expand Tweet

Diane Warren has penned several US number 1 and top 10 songs on the music charts. These include Cher’s 1989 hit If I Could Turn Back Time; Céline Dion’s 1996 singles Because You Loved Me and How Do I Live, and Aerosmith’s 1998 hit I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.

One of Diane Warren’s first mark was made with Lauren Branigan's Solitaire in 1983. The song appeared in the film Two of a Kind, as well as DeBarge’s Rhythm of the Night from the film The Last Dragon. She has also collaborated with A-listers such as Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Gloria Estefan, Toni Braxton, Beyoncé, Jessica Simpson, LeAnn Rimes, Lindsay Lohan, and Jennifer Hudson.

Diane Warren was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001. Despite her Oscar defeat this year, Diane holds the record for the most Academy Awards nominations by a female songwriter, surpassing lyricist Marilyn Bergman, who had 15 of them.

American sound mixer Greg P Russell, who has worked on Skyfall, Armageddon, and the three first movies in the Transformers franchise, holds 17 Oscar nominations without a single win.

