"And I'm the crazy one?"— Metro Boomin's sister slams him for responding differently to his feuds with Drake and Soulja Boy

Metro Boomin's sister is criticizing the rapper for his disproportionate responses to his feuds with Drake and Soulja Boy. A video circulating on social media shows Metro's sister, Leah, calling him out over how he handled the Crank Dat rapper's nasty remarks made toward their mother, Leslie Wayne.

Leah starts her tirade by saying Metro "got so out of his body and bothered" about Drake's remarks that he went out of his way to respond with a song. Bringing up Soulja Boy's recent remarks, she stated-

"This... Soulja Boy said he sacrificed our mama and what this b*tch say? Not a motherf*****g thing. This n**** went quiet... didn't say nothing."

She continued, addressing Metro:

"You get out your body when a n**** call you a ‘h*e’ and tell you to make some drums? That... bothers you? But when a n**** speakin on your mama, your b***h *ss don’t say sh*t? And I'm the crazy one?"

Metro Boomin's sister is referring to his recent feuds with Drizzy and Soulja Boy. Drizzy took shots at the Superhero singer in his Kendrick Lamar diss track, Push Ups. Soulja Boy went on a rant and shared a series of posts against the record producer (Metro) after a decade-old tweet by the latter resurfaced.

In an X rant, Soulja Boy accused Metro Boomin' of "sacrificing" the latter's mother

Drake took shots at Metro Boomin while feuding with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. In his track Push Ups, he stated, "Metro, shut your... *ss up and make some drums." Later in Family Matters, he used the record producer's real name, Leland Wayne, and stated, "Leland Wayne, he a f***in' lame."

In response, the Like That rapper shared the instrumental track BBL Drizzy. At the time, he announced he would offer a "beat" and $10,000 in prize money to anyone who would create lyrics for the track. The title of the instrumental song referenced rumors that Drake underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure.

Last month, Soulja Boy came across Metro Boomin's tweet from 2012, where the latter stated-

"My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Your phone rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down"

In response, the Pretty Boy Swag singer took to his Instagram live to go on a rant, slamming Metro. He said-

"F*ck is you talking about, Metro Groomin? You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy...? Stop playing with me. I had a number one in 2007 when I was 17... You was still in elementary school. You was in middle school, boy"

He later commented on DJ Akademik's post about his tirade, warning Metro Boomin' to take down his old tweet in the next 24 hours. Soulja Boy did not stop there. He continued his rant against Metro on X, which Hot New Hip Hop described as "unhinged."

This included making disturbing accusations like, "You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet," and "All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it?" Big Draco even wished the Heroes & Villians singer a happy Mother's Day.

Metro's mother, Leslie Wayne, was murdered by her partner in 2022, who then killed himself. The rapper has been silent about Soulja Boy's callous remarks. However, he has shared posts dedicated to his mother on his social media. Soulja Boy, for his part, issued an apology.