Anthony Fantano criticizes music artist Rose Mulet after her video compilation of him using the n-word in the past goes viral

On July 31, a compilation of clips of Anthony Fantano apparently using the N-word and exhibiting questionable behavior went viral on X. Several X account holders, including DJ Akademiks, reshared these clips. Meanwhile, a music artist named Rose Mulet took to X and claimed that she had evidence to expose Fantano.Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe and other distressing content. Readers' discretion is advised. All these videos and allegations by Rose prompted Anthony Fantano to respond. In a tweet posted on August 1, Fantano shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a tweet from Rose. The tweet came with a caption that read, &quot;lol ok man,&quot; in response to the videos posted by King Jared on X.Anthony Fantano's reaction, (Photo via X/@theneedledrop)In the screenshot, Rose could be seen trying to justify r*pe. In the tweet, she wrote:&quot;Consent is stupid. R*pe is natural and necessary for a happy and healthy society. Why is the modern world so miserable? Because r*pists are treated as criminals instead of cherished for their masculinity. F*ck feminism. I wish men weren't so afraid of r*ping me.&quot;After this, Rose Mulet took to X and shared screenshots of what appeared to be Fantano's conversation with her through emails. In one email, Fantano questioned her about her problematic take on s*xual assault. This prompted her to send another email, in which she claimed that she had held such views since she was gr**med as a child.Rose Mulet uploaded the screenshots, (Photo via @heyitsrosemulet/X)Rose Mulet further went about saying in the email sent to Anthony:&quot;You said what you did as a 30 year old white man, yet somehow you have the nerve to moral grandstand over a young trans girl... sad. Why not just apologize to me?&quot;As of now, it is unclear why and how these tweets and posts began resurfacing on the internet by both Mulet and Anthony Fantano.Anthony Fantano shared a video on social media where he reacted to the resurfaced audio clipsWhen Anthony Fantano posted a screenshot that included Rose Mulet's email, many netizens wondered about the connection between the screenshot and the clips of Fantano's problematic behavior. However, hours before dropping the screenshot, Fantano took to X and uploaded a video.The video further came with a caption that suggested that he was taking accountability for all the slurs that he spoke in the past. In the video, he said:&quot;Early on in my YouTube career, I had some pretty lax views when it came to quoting the language of others. My point of view was 'what does it matter? It's not me saying it. I'm relaying a lyric or sentiment or point of view expressed by someone else.&quot;Anthony further stated:&quot;All I can do is take ownership of having quoted these words in this way. And obviously say that I'm sorry. Which, I am, in fact, sorry about this.&quot;Amongst the controversial clips surrounding Anthony, that got viral lately, was one in which he was apparently laughing at Trayvon Martin's demise. For the unversed, Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African-American boy, passed away in 2012, after being fatally shot by George Zimmerman.In the new video, Anthony Fantano opens up about his apparent reaction to the teenager's demise. According to Fantano, the clip where he was laughing was presented inaccurately. He further claimed that it was a &quot;heavily edited&quot; video and that at the time he was only reading a chat sent by a viewer. Fantano stated in an apology video:&quot;It's been heavily edited, too. In this clip that you saw, I am reading a super chat that was sent by a viewer, and the reason I'm jumping into reading it, is partially it is a dig at me. It's not exactly a secret that I'm an openly liberal vegan.&quot;In the video, Fantano suggested that at the time, he didn't think his words would matter because he was just apparently quoting others. This video by Anthony has garnered over 11 million views and more than 39,000 likes since it was uploaded on X.Anthony Fantano previously took legal action against The Fader for a particular articleThis wasn't the first time that Anthony Fantano found himself in the middle of a controversy. Back in 2017, an article was published by The Fader. The article reportedly criticized some of the content that he made on one of his YouTube channels, @thatistheplan.The article revealed that over time, Fantano had interviewed some individuals with far-right beliefs. According to Complex, the article also referenced Fantano's political ideologies. The criticism apparently didn't sit well with him, and he sued, which ultimately led to the removal of the article.Netizens further flooded the X accounts of Rose Mulet and Fantano with their reactions.