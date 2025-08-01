"He wont be back" - Netizens react as Tyler, The Creator gets booed for saying the only thing he knows about New Jersey is Joe Budden lives there

Tyler, The Creator is currently in the midst of his ongoing Chromakopia Tour, which began in February of this year. The rapper performed the last two shows of the US leg on July 27 and July 28 in Newark, New Jersey. Apart from his shows, he has been in the news for not-so-favorable reasons, particularly for being booed by the audience.The rapper addressed the crowd and suggested that the only thing he knew about the US state was that Joe Budden lived there. Clips capturing the same had flooded social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. In one such clip, Tyler, The Creator could be heard saying:&quot;Hey, what the f*ck is going on in New Jersey, n*gga? Like, the only thing I know, I think that n*gga Joe Budden lives here or some sh*t. And what the f*ck y'all n*ggas be doing here?&quot;This statement prompted the audience to start booing the rapper during the show. Netizens also reacted to this interaction between the rapper and the concertgoers. One user wrote on X:&quot;He wont be back.&quot;DCPACMAN @mrmkamillionLINKHe wont be back. Another user tweeted:&quot;So tired of this rhetoric 😭 we literally produce so many GOATs!!! A lot going on here.&quot;&quot;Ok Joe they using your name for press press press lol , that's cute lol,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;I think it's his horrible music,&quot; wrote an X user.Many netizens, however, possessed a different perspective on the situation and the rapper being booed. One user tweeted:&quot;Why they booing? People from New Jersey don't even know sh*t about New Jersery. 😂😂🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭.&quot;&quot;It's like he's doing a comedy skit, this is cool can't lie, he's not up there crying like that other dude 🤣🤣,&quot; read a tweet.&quot;Tyler getting booed is bro's fuel he doesn't give a single f*ck,&quot; wrote a netizen on the platform.Everything to know about Tyler, The Creator's shows in Newark, New JerseyTyler, The Creator's shows in New Jersey marked his last ones in the North American leg of his ongoing Chromakopia Tour. According to nj.com, both shows were completely sold out and took place at the Prudential Center. The first of the two shows was on Sunday (July 27), and about 15,000 concertgoers were present to witness the rapper perform.The first half of the 90-minute show was a promotion for Tyler, The Creator's album Chromakopia, which was dropped in October 2024. The first half, which reportedly lasted 45 minutes, included some intense elements, such as the costume that the rapper was wearing. The outlet reported that he wore a bulky, marching-band drum major outfit, paired with oversized shoulder pads.The rapper performed songs like Rah Tah Tah and Sticky. The second half included a second stage in which Tyler, The Creator changed into a more comfortable outfit. The stage reportedly mimicked a living room decorated with a couch and coffee table. During the second half of the show, he sang songs from his older projects. He performed several other tracks like Judge Judy and See You Again. Nj.com further reported that it should be noted that the rapper avoided singing any songs from his latest album, Don't Tap The Glass. Songs like Tamale, Yonkers, SORRY NOT SORRY, I Hope You Find Your Way Home, and Take Your Mask Off, also made it to the setlist of the 34-year-old rapper. Billboard reported that the guests, like Paris Texas and Lil Yachty, were featured.After his North American leg of the ongoing tour, the rapper would move to New Zealand, Australia, and Asian countries, including South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand. The tour will conclude with the final show on September 21 in Quezon City, Philippines.Tyler, The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass debuted at the top of the Billboard 200Apart from the ongoing tour, the rapper had been seeing success with his latest album, Don't Tap The Glass. According to reports, upon its debut this week, the album topped the Billboard 200. On Tuesday, July 29, the rapper even expressed gratitude to all his fans who made it possible. He wrote on an Instagram story:&quot;Thank you to everyone who decided to check this out. announcing this two days before and it hit number 1 in such a short time means alot. thank you. tell folks about it!&quot;This album was Tyler, The Creator's second album after Chromakopia, which topped the Billboard 200 as an off-cycle release, according to reports published by Billboard. The year seemed to be quite busy for Tyler, who would also reportedly headline music festivals like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.The next show of the Chromakopia Tour is set to take place in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 18 at the Spark Arena.