“That’s so embarrassing”- Internet divided over viral footage of muted response during BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s ‘3 am’ solo at Toronto show

On July 22 and 23, BLACKPINK held their Toronto concert at Rogers Stadium as part of their DEADLINE World Tour. The setlist consists of both group songs and solo sections, allowing each of the four member to perform three of their individual tracks. BLACKPINK's Rosé performed the following songs on her solo segment:APT. (Solo Version)3 amtoxic till the endDuring the concert, a fan-taken video of the idol performing the track, 3 am, went viral on the internet due to alleged lack of audience response and enthusiasm. As Rosé was performing the song, she turned the mic towards the crowd for fans to sing along. However, the crowd appeared quiet, a moment that quickly gained traction online.Several netizens criticized the idol for allegedly not including more fan-favorite songs in her setlist, outside of the viral October 2024 track, APT. feat Bruno Mars. They also questioned the strength of BLACKPINK's fanbase, suggesting a lack of loyal supporters. However, many BLINKs came forward to defend both the idol and the fandom. Some explained that the viral video failed to showcase that many fans were, in fact, singing along.Additional videos of the same incident landed on the internet, revealing the audience singing the lyrics. Fans and attendees explained that the general crowd for the Toronto concert was quieter than usual, and noted that BLACKPINK often has their concert audiences filled with more casual listeners than dedicated fans.Here are a few reactions from the internet regarding the incident:&quot;That's so embarassing&quot;&quot;Unpopular opinion but she should’ve chosen different songs for her segment except apt&quot; said an X user&quot;Imagine performing at your OWN concert and not even having your fans know the lyrics to your OWN songs&quot; commented a netizen&quot;Oh this is embarrassing...never beating the one hit wonder allegations&quot; stated another X userOn the other hand, fans defended BLACKPINK's Rosé and criticized the crowd for their lack of engagement.&quot;I dont get why they go to their concerts if they dont even like their music, i get that sometimes you dont know all the lyrics esp if its not in your language but at least learn some verse...&quot; stated a fan&quot;Mind you most of the times, their concert attended by the casual listener and not just an actual fan&quot; commented another fan&quot;I hate videos like this cuz in pov videos that people took they ARE singing. the problem isn’t that they’re flopping, the problem is that the toronto crowd in general was awful. my friend and i were singing every song but nobody around us was EXCEPT a row of girls behind us.&quot; said a netizen&quot;We can literally hear the crowd saying ‘you’re not like anyone else’, like at least come up with smth creative?&quot; added another X userBLACKPINK's 2025 DEADLINE World Tour: Complete setlist, dates, venues, and moreFollowing the group's two-year hiatus to focus on their solo career, BLACKPINK reunited for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, kicking off with their first concert on July 5 at the Goyang Stadium. Throughout the tour, the BLACKPINK members are expected to make stops at New York, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Jakarta, and more.Here's the complete list of venues and dates for the same:July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang StadiumJuly 12–13: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi StadiumJuly 18: Chicago, USA at Soldier FieldJuly 22–23: Toronto, Canada at Rogers StadiumJuly 26–27: New York, USA at Citi FieldAugust 2–3: Paris, France at Stade de FranceAugust 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La MauraAugust 9: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi OlímpicAugust 15–16: London, UK at Wembley StadiumOctober 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National StadiumOctober 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National StadiumNovember 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno StadiumNovember 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines at the Philippine ArenaNovember 29–30: Singapore at National StadiumJanuary 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo DomeJanuary 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak StadiumOn the other hand, here's the complete setlist that BLACKPINK will be following for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour concerts:Kill This LovePink VenomHow You Like ThatPlaying With FireShut Down (Remix)Earthquake (Jisoo solo)Your Love (Jisoo solo)New Woman (Lisa solo)Rockstar (Lisa solo)Pretty SavageDon’t Know What To DoWhistleStayLovesick GirlsMantra (Jennie solo)Way Up (Jennie solo)Like Jennie (Jennie solo)3AM (Rosé solo)Toxic Till The End (Rosé solo)APT (Rosé solo)Jump (new group song)BoombayahDDU-DU DDU-DUAs If It’s Your LastForever YoungJump (NEW)See You LaterAdditionally, BLACKPINK released their latest single and first comeback in two years with the song, JUMP, on July 11, 2025.