  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “That’s so embarrassing”- Internet divided over viral footage of muted response during BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s ‘3 am’ solo at Toronto show

“That’s so embarrassing”- Internet divided over viral footage of muted response during BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s ‘3 am’ solo at Toronto show

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 24, 2025 23:24 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Rosé (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

On July 22 and 23, BLACKPINK held their Toronto concert at Rogers Stadium as part of their DEADLINE World Tour. The setlist consists of both group songs and solo sections, allowing each of the four member to perform three of their individual tracks.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Rosé performed the following songs on her solo segment:

  1. APT. (Solo Version)
  2. 3 am
  3. toxic till the end

During the concert, a fan-taken video of the idol performing the track, 3 am, went viral on the internet due to alleged lack of audience response and enthusiasm. As Rosé was performing the song, she turned the mic towards the crowd for fans to sing along. However, the crowd appeared quiet, a moment that quickly gained traction online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several netizens criticized the idol for allegedly not including more fan-favorite songs in her setlist, outside of the viral October 2024 track, APT. feat Bruno Mars. They also questioned the strength of BLACKPINK's fanbase, suggesting a lack of loyal supporters.

However, many BLINKs came forward to defend both the idol and the fandom. Some explained that the viral video failed to showcase that many fans were, in fact, singing along.

Additional videos of the same incident landed on the internet, revealing the audience singing the lyrics. Fans and attendees explained that the general crowd for the Toronto concert was quieter than usual, and noted that BLACKPINK often has their concert audiences filled with more casual listeners than dedicated fans.

Ad

Here are a few reactions from the internet regarding the incident:

"That's so embarassing"
Ad
"Unpopular opinion but she should’ve chosen different songs for her segment except apt" said an X user
"Imagine performing at your OWN concert and not even having your fans know the lyrics to your OWN songs" commented a netizen
"Oh this is embarrassing...never beating the one hit wonder allegations" stated another X user
Ad

On the other hand, fans defended BLACKPINK's Rosé and criticized the crowd for their lack of engagement.

"I dont get why they go to their concerts if they dont even like their music, i get that sometimes you dont know all the lyrics esp if its not in your language but at least learn some verse..." stated a fan
Ad
"Mind you most of the times, their concert attended by the casual listener and not just an actual fan" commented another fan
"I hate videos like this cuz in pov videos that people took they ARE singing. the problem isn’t that they’re flopping, the problem is that the toronto crowd in general was awful. my friend and i were singing every song but nobody around us was EXCEPT a row of girls behind us." said a netizen
Ad
"We can literally hear the crowd saying ‘you’re not like anyone else’, like at least come up with smth creative?" added another X user

BLACKPINK's 2025 DEADLINE World Tour: Complete setlist, dates, venues, and more

Following the group's two-year hiatus to focus on their solo career, BLACKPINK reunited for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, kicking off with their first concert on July 5 at the Goyang Stadium. Throughout the tour, the BLACKPINK members are expected to make stops at New York, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Jakarta, and more.

Ad

Here's the complete list of venues and dates for the same:

  • July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium
  • July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium
  • July 18: Chicago, USA at Soldier Field
  • July 22–23: Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium
  • July 26–27: New York, USA at Citi Field
  • August 2–3: Paris, France at Stade de France
  • August 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
  • August 9: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic
  • August 15–16: London, UK at Wembley Stadium
  • October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium
  • October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium
  • November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
  • November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines at the Philippine Arena
  • November 29–30: Singapore at National Stadium
  • January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome
  • January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium
Ad

On the other hand, here's the complete setlist that BLACKPINK will be following for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour concerts:

  1. Kill This Love
  2. Pink Venom
  3. How You Like That
  4. Playing With Fire
  5. Shut Down (Remix)
  6. Earthquake (Jisoo solo)
  7. Your Love (Jisoo solo)
  8. New Woman (Lisa solo)
  9. Rockstar (Lisa solo)
  10. Pretty Savage
  11. Don’t Know What To Do
  12. Whistle
  13. Stay
  14. Lovesick Girls
  15. Mantra (Jennie solo)
  16. Way Up (Jennie solo)
  17. Like Jennie (Jennie solo)
  18. 3AM (Rosé solo)
  19. Toxic Till The End (Rosé solo)
  20. APT (Rosé solo)
  21. Jump (new group song)
  22. Boombayah
  23. DDU-DU DDU-DU
  24. As If It’s Your Last
  25. Forever Young
  26. Jump (NEW)
  27. See You Later
Ad

Additionally, BLACKPINK released their latest single and first comeback in two years with the song, JUMP, on July 11, 2025.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications