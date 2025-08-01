Who was Flaco Jimenez? Six-time Grammy winner dies at 86

Accordionist and singer Flaco Jimenez passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the age of 86. According to reports by Ken5, the musician had been quite active in his 80s as well, when he used to perform in multiple local events like the Tejano Conjunto Festival. He died months after he was hospitalized in January 2025. Jimenez's son Arturo told The San Antonio Express News that his last words were: &quot;I'm tired.&quot;The legendary artist had won six Grammy awards over the years. The list of categories included Best Mexican-American Performance in 1987, 1991, and 1999; Best Mexican-American/Tejano Music Performance in 1996; Best Tejano Music Performance in 1999; and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 2015.The accordionist was born to Santiago Jimenez Sr. in San Antonio, Texas, on March 11, 1939. He reportedly began performing since the young age of seven. According to allmusic.com, Flaco's first instrument was bajo sexto and he became so fluent using this instrument that he happened to join his dad on stage.It was his dad and zydeco musician Clifton Chenier, who seemingly influenced him to develop interest in playing an accordion. After performing for many years in San Antonio, Flaco Jimenez began working with American singer Doug Sahm. He later ended up working with some big personalities including Dr. John, David Lindley, Peter Rowan, Ry Cooder and Bob Dylan.In 1986, Flaco got his first Grammy Award for his compilation album Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio. The title song of this album was reportedly composed by his dad. He was also a part of the Texas Tornados, an American Tejano supergroup.Some of the popular albums that the late artist had released in his entire career included Flaco Jiménez, Buena Suerte, Señorita, Partners, Homenaje A Don Santiago Jimenez, and Arriba El Norte, to name a few.Exploring the health struggles that Flaco Jimenez was dealing with in the last few yearsAs reported by Prime Timer, Flaco Jimenez had various health struggles, including severe procedures like hip surgeries and also infections like pneumonia. According to the publication, the reason behind the musician's latest hospitalization that happened earlier this year wasn't revealed.Back in 2015, he collapsed during a tour and had a fall. This fall seemingly resulted in a broken femur that forced him to get an emergency hip surgery done. In May 2015, he told San Antonio Express News:&quot;Physical therapy is going to take quite a while. You know, my operation a year ago on my spine and now this thing. I'm all metal now. I'm bionic now. You never know when something's going to happen.&quot;Giving an update about his surgery, Flaco Jimenez told NBC Latino at the time:&quot;My surgery went well, I'm doing all right. It's not that I'm taking any chances, I just feel I can do it.&quot;The musician added that considering his health situation, his group Texas Tornados decided to cancel many dates. He, however, insisted that the shows should not get postponed. Years later, in 2019, he was admitted to the hospital again for pneumonia. This time too, several shows were canceled, according to Prime Timer. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Flaco Jimenez allegedly wrote:&quot;Unfortunately I will be spending a few days in the hospital with Pneumonia. With the help of my doctors and great staff, I am feeling much better and slowly recuperating.&quot;He went about apologizing to his fans for canceling shows. He also expressed his will to get back to playing accordion for his fans, as soon as his health improved. In 2023, the singer underwent a back surgery that reportedly made it difficult for him to move without a chair, impacting his capacity of doing physical tasks.Flaco Jimenez's family announced the death on ThursdayThe 86-year-old Flaco Jimenez was surrounded by his family at the time of his demise. A social media post announcing his death was uploaded by Flaco's family on Facebook. The post read:&quot;It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez. He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely. Thank you to all of his fans and friends-those who cherished his music.&quot;The names of Jimenez's family members were mentioned under this Facebook post, which included Arturo, Lisa, Javier, Raquel, Gilbert, and Cynthia. They further showed gratitude to all the fans who sent tributes to the late musician and expressed condolences to the grieving family.