Fans were in for a surprise at Madison Square Garden on Friday night when Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet were spotted sitting courtside together during the Knicks vs. Celtics playoff game.

Many celebrities, including Timothée Chalamet and Bad Bunny, attended the game as the Knicks overcame their Eastern Conference rivals, 119-81.

The duo’s appearance together trended online, with fans calling them "the Jenner men" after their respective relationships with the Jenner sisters.

An X user @playboykylie, stated:

Iconic duo in the house! 🏀🔥 Game 6 just got even more star-powered!, a fan commented.

Bunny and Chalamet the real MVPs tonight 😎, another fan added.

Legendary folks entered the house. Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet 🔥, an individual noted.

The joint courtside appearances of Chalamet and Bad Bunny are a talking point among fans and media alike.

"Celebs at the game, love to see it!" a netizen wrote.

"Kendal & Kylie’s mans," another netizen stated.

"That's a cool link-up! Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet at Game 6 must have been an exciting moment. It's great to see talents coming together like that!" An X user commented.

Chalamet and Bad Bunny stood out, not just for their fame but also for their distinctive fashion choices.

Chalamet was dressed in a personal Chrome Hearts sweatshirt and a pair of Knicks-themed Timberlands, while Bad Bunny wore an Oxford shirt, butterfly-print jeans, sunglasses, and a Knicks cap.

Knicks’ victory draws star-studded attention at Madison Square Garden

The presence of well-known stars at the event reflects the growing ties between sports and celebrity culture. Madison Square Garden, known as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” has a history of attracting stars, and this game was no different.

Some of the other famous attendees were Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Lenny Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, and Russell Wilson.

The Game 6 delivered a performance to remember. The team’s 119–81 victory over the Celtics was its biggest playoff win in 25 years and sent them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As a result, fans are feeling enthusiastic and are hoping the team can make it to the NBA Finals again.

Being a New Yorker and longtime Knicks fan, Chalamet decided to choose to watch the game over attending the Met Gala earlier this month.

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, has been seen in the NBA crowd over the years, revealing his passion for the game.

As the Knicks prepare to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, starting on May 21, fans are eager to see if the team's celebrity supporters will continue to make appearances.

