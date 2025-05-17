What did Rory Farrell say about Cardi B? Latter blasts podcaster for recent remarks on her divorce and love life 

Rapper Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus) slammed Rory Farrell for his recent comments about her divorce and love life during an episode of his New Rory & Mal podcast. The songstress responded to the remarks in a lengthy note shared in her Instagram broadcast channel, BG Secret Society.

For the unversed, during Thursday's (May 15) episode of the podcast, Rory, alongside co-hosts Jamil "Mal" Clay and Demaris (also the show's executive producer), discussed how some women tend to put other women's narratives down. This prompted Demaris to criticize those calling out Cardi B's romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. This led Rory Farrell to question:

"Are you holding Cardi accountable?"

While Rory noted that he did not mean anything by the question, the discussion segued into a conversation about her divorce from rapper Offset. Notably, Mal questioned why a "woman coming out of a marriage with kids" would want to "jump in that pond" with Diggs.

The WAP hitmaker slammed Farrell in her broadcast, writing:

"When a white man like Rory talkin about i need to be held accountable fir sh*t he don't know one thing about, really makes me see red."

"This is me taking baby steps"- Cardi B shuts down criticism about her dating life

In her message, Cardi B explained that she learned from her mistakes, adding that despite going through "so much sh*t" and "deceive," she has never announced it to the public. She continued:

"This is not a competition this is me taking baby steps to finally feelin happy and seeing my sky blue with birds and trees again instead of rainy days."

The songstress noted that she was in "love with life" and in love with her three children. Concluding her remarks, Cardi B wrote:

"STFU," adding, "before I light a match up your a**."

The Bodak Yellow rapper backtracked on her sharp comments after New Rory & Mal's Demaris pointed out that Rory was just "joking to segue the topic." In an X post, she asserted that he was not trying to be negative. She elaborated that it was Mal who deserved the "smoke" because he was the one arguing with her and Rory.

Responding to Demaris, Cardi B wrote:

"Aewww Deum sorry Rory (Aww damn. Sorry, Rory)."

During Thursday's episode, Rory, Mal, and Demaris began discussing women who support Tory Lanez. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. He continues to maintain his innocence, prompting many fans to blame Megan for ruining his life.

Addressing these speculations, Rory commented:

"I see just as many women saying free Tory."

Demaris agreed, stating that it was more of women, even describing them as "pick me." She elaborated that they "rush to discredit women," noting that they were trying to prove Megan was lying about the shooting.

Sharing another example, Demaris explained that many women online have been calling her out for saying she was happy about Cardi B's rumored romance with Stefon Diggs, adding:

"They’re like, ‘How are you happy for her? She went from one wh*re to another."

Notably, earlier this week, Cardi and Diggs were seen at a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden. Rumors of them being in a relationship began when they were spotted together at Coachella in April and on Valentine's Day. Neither has officially confirmed the same.

The discussion then turned to Cassie Ventura's testimony during Diddy's s*x trafficking trial. While on the witness stand, Ventura narrated graphic details about the rapper's alleged freak offs.

Slamming the many online comments saying, "Cassie must have liked that," Demaris noted that Black women should hold Black men responsible. This prompted Rory to ask if she was holding Cardi B accountable.

Demaris, however, doubled down that she was happy for the Bongos rapper.

Neither Rory nor Mal has publicly reacted to Cardi B's remarks.

