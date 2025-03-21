"Basically an Ad to make people want to gamble" — Netizens react to Drake's excitement after he won $3M while gambling on Stake on Air Drake

A video of Drake winning $3 million on the cryptocurrency gambling platform Stake while flying on his private jet, dubbed Air Drake, went viral on X on March 20, 2024. The video, posted by X user @AkademiksTV, received over 263K views within just 10 hours of being uploaded.

In the 13-second clip, Drizzy appears on his laptop inside Air Drake (a customized Boeing 767-300F jet), with the screen showing him on Stake. After reportedly winning $3 million, the Canadian rapper excitedly turns to the person filming and gives him several daps.

The video of Drake gambling and winning on Stake received mixed reactions from X users, with one netizen stating that the clip was "an ad" designed to draw people to sign up for the gambling platform.

"This is basically an Ad to make people want to gamble."

Several netizens commented on the rapper's wealth, questioning how much he spent on gambling and how much he lost.

"3 mil is crazy amount but how much he lost tho?" one person questioned.

"Does he play with real money or stake currency which he can't really withdraw? Asking fr," another person asked.

"He lost 10 mill for this 3 mill," someone else theorized.

"I bet he ain’t post how much he lost tho lol," another user wrote.

While some users claimed that the rapper had a gambling addiction, others countered this by arguing that he was simply making advertisements.

"Wow he might have an addiction," one person tweeted.

"Drake has a gambling addiction, he needs help. he got a few million now...but his gambling will take out his millions over time...he is almost 40...wait till he hits those 60s and 70s. we seen many artists go broke after a good run," another person added.

"People really think he’s gambling and not making ads is crazy… the low IQ truly live amongst us," someone else commented.

"Some people are smarter these days, this is just a ploy to get customers. Drake is a sponsor. Don't believe everything you see on the internet," another user added.

Drake signed an endorsement deal with Stake in 2022

According to Complex, Drake announced his partnership with the cryptocurrency gambling platform Stake in 2022. Ed Craven, the company's co-founder, stated that the partnership represented the "next step and natural evolution" in the relationship between the Canadian rapper and Stake after the Canadian rapper revealed his support for the gambling platform.

“Drake has been an active member of our global community for a few months now, so the next step and natural evolution in the relationship was for us to collaborate on a stream. We share the same love for crypto, gambling and community and are like-minded fans of the technology and culture at the forefront of this movement,” he added in a statement at the time.

Drizzy has frequently been seen using Stake this year. One incident involved a drone capturing the rapper gambling on Stake from his penthouse hotel room while on tour in Australia in February 2025. This led to a hilarious video of the rapper throwing an orange slide to take down the drone.

In March 2025, a video surfaced of the rapper allegedly renting out a nightclub to listen to Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso while gambling on Stake, which went viral on X. However, it remains unclear if these videos are staged as a marketing strategy to promote the gambling company or if they’re genuine.

In other news, Universal Music Group recently asked the judge to dismiss the defamation lawsuit Drake filed against the record label in January 2025, concerning Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning track Not Like Us. On March 17, the label submitted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, asserting that the rapper sued the company to “salve his wounds” after losing the rap battle with Lamar.

The Canadian rapper's attorneys replied to the motion in a statement to Variety, accusing UMG of being a "greedy company" that should be "held accountable for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already led to multiple acts of violence."

The lawsuit is ongoing at the time of this article.

