“Be a man”: Cardi B reacts to Ice Spice’s manager denying he leaked her viral phone call 

Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., has denied leaking a call in which Cardi B is heard threatening to attack the Did It First singer. Cardi alleges that Rosemond Jr. was in the room at the time, and he leaked the call.
Cardi B and Ice Spice have been involved in a beef since around 2023 and have taken multiple digs at each other in songs. An audio clip was leaked on social media on Tuesday, September 30, in which Cardi is heard threatening to attack the latter.
In a post on X on Tuesday, the WAP singer accused Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., of leaking the call. She wrote:
"But wait James… cuz I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation.. go ahead baby post the whole 11 minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy deserved a BET Award and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about.. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang right???"
Rosemond Jr., however, has vehemently denied these allegations and replied to this post, writing:
"I did not record or leak that call. You hear me on speaker w/ ur manager Tubby who called me with you on three way & u can literally hear that in the clip. The audio didn’t come from me. I respect private conversations & I’m not in the business of leaking anything."
Cardi has responded to this tweet by urging Rosemond Jr. to "be a man", writing:
"James be foreal and be a man I was in my bedroom by myself… it was only you me and tubby on the call.. so you saying it was tubby??…Your artist put a laughing emoji then leaked the convo then posted a trash ass clip of her song in less than a hour… This why you been avoiding the CEO’s of 10k cause you know you did it and you sound like a bitch"
What did Cardi B say about Ice Spice in the alleged leaked call?
In the alleged leaked call, Cardi is heard reportedly threatening to attack Ice Spice, claiming that she is not Latto or Nicki Minaj. She says (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):
"I'ma show y’all!" I’m not Latto! I'ma beat her the f*ck up! I'ma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I'ma beat her a*s. I'ma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f*ck is up! You think I’m pu**y a*s Latto?"
When told that Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, is in New York, Cardi adds:
"She in New York?! Tell her to link up! N****s think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f*ck up, all y’all!"
Cardi B, meanwhile, also recently had a heated exchange on X with Nicki Minaj. Amidst all this, she also released her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19.
