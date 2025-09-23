"Because you’re a rat" - Memo600 says he would turn down the opportunity to make a song with Gunna even for $1M 

Memo600 spoke candidly about working with Gunna during a recent interview with Cam Capone News. The JUMP artist claimed that he would not collaborate with Gunna even if it meant turning down a million-dollar offer. For the unversed, Gunna (born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) has faced several allegations of snitching since his plea deal in the YSL RICO case in 2022. Referring to the allegations, Memo600 called Gunna a &quot;rat&quot; and claimed he was &quot;mad as hell.&quot; &quot;If Gunna was on the phone talking about he wanna do a song with me for a [million], who the f*ck turning down a [million]? The n***a a rat... I can't do the song with you bro, you got snitching on your name. I'm mad as hell I just turned down a [million] because you're a rat. Something deep down saying, 'f*ck that snitching sh*t. That n***a got a [million]',&quot; he said.Memo600 continued:&quot;Nah, I'm turning it down though... I'm sick. I stand on what I believe in though.&quot;The clip went viral after DJ Akademiks posted it on his social media, and had already amassed over 20k likes on Instagram at the time of writing.A tearful Young Thug opens up about Gunna's alleged &quot;betrayal&quot;Slime Language 2 #1 Album Event - Source: GettyYoung Thug spoke candidly about Gunna's alleged &quot;betrayal&quot; during an interview on the Perspektives with Big Bank podcast (posted on September 7, 2025). For reference, Thug and Kitchens were caught up in a YSL RICO case along with 26 other men in 2022. According to Rolling Stone, Young Thug claimed YSL was not a criminal organization, but Kitchens signed an Alford Plea in December 2022 and stated that YSL was a &quot;gang&quot; which &quot;must end.&quot;“Once you rat, or once you turn gay — and I don’t got nothing against gay people…I can’t look at you the same. I’ma just look at you like you broke a man code,&quot; said Young Thug in the interview.The rapper said that Kitchens owed him an explanation, though he admitted he didn’t want to hear it. “How can you just do what you did to me and then just go live your life? Like ain’t nothing happened?” he fumed.However, a visibly emotional Young Thug didn't refrain from explaining how much he loved Gunna. He said:“I love you bruh… I poured so much into him, I can’t even hate him. In jail I thought I hated him… But I don’t wish no ill will on him — no ill feelings at all.”In the end, Thug claimed that he wouldn't forgive Kitchens and that he had &quot;cried many nights over this sh*t.” At one point in the interview, Young Thug cried while discussing past YSL members who had allegedly &quot;betrayed&quot; him. &quot;The niggas I be with everyday I don’t got ‘em no more. I’m fucked up. I don’t know what to do,” he said. “And I ain’t lose no nigga to tragedy, I lost a nigga to betrayal. You signing that one piece of paper could give me a life sentence…You gon’ let a piece of paper end all this sh*t?&quot; said Thug.Young Thug recently released a diss track called Closing Arguments, where he slammed past YSL members and called them rats.