"The whole fanbase is with Gunna" - Internet reacts to the crowd at Mariah the Scientist going quiet after she brought out Young Thug on stage

Young Thug has been at the helm of controversies and public backlash since a series of prison phone calls between him and Mariah the Scientist were leaked recently. Following the same, the X page @raphousetv7 posted a video of Mariah the Scientist bringing out Thug on stage at one of her recent shows.However, the audience fell silent once the rapper took the stage and didn't participate, despite Mariah's request. The video has since gone viral and has garnered 1.8 million views at the time of this writing. It also resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the instance.Commenting on the video, an X user speculated that the crowd's quiet response was indicative of their support toward Gunna, stating:&quot;Bro should’ve unified with Gunna once he got out but he exposed himself as a weirdo and now the whole fanbase is with Gunna.&quot;edward @onbrandviewsLINKBro should’ve unified with Gunna once he got out but he exposed himself as a weirdo and now the whole fanbase is with Gunna 😭The netizen's comment concerned Thug's strained relationship with YSL associate Gunna following the latter's act of taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, fueling rumors of snitching on other YSL members.Multiple X users expressed their opinions on how the situation featuring Thug and an unresponsive audience came through:RJ @movebackbug__LINKOmg when he said &quot;make some noise&quot; and everybody stayed silentTonyCoudoe @ant_thabossLINKThug career over the people ain’t feeling youSàínt @LightskingodxLINKyoung thug really fell off. he needs a really good single or a goated collab to get back on track.TheCarterCode Is The Drama 🐦‍⬛ @thecartercodeLINKThis is embarrassing.Additionally, some X users questioned what Thug had done to deserve such treatment from the audience, while some mentioned they felt bad for the rapper:TORY DEFENDER🌩☂️ @xSheghostlyLINKFeel bad for thug, he's losing his mojo and living in his girlfriend's highlights.joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201LINKWhat did he do to deserve that awkwardness?Loves Alchemist 🪬 @LovesAlchemistLINKDamnnnn that’s sadDetails of Young Thug's cheating confession on Mariah the Scientist explored as rapper issues apology via latest trackAmid multiple prison call leaks featuring Young Thug, an audio leak dated September 6, 2025, consisted of him talking about an exchange with Mariah the Scientist after another woman reportedly posted pictures from inside the rapper's condo in Atlanta.In the audio clip, the Go Crazy rapper said:“One of my little h*es- one of my little girls- she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago.”After recalling how Mariah confronted him over the same, Young Thug tried to lighten the seriousness of the situation, dubbing the incident that took place &quot;a minute ago.&quot; However, the incident took place a day before Thug's arrest on May 9, 2022, while the rapper and Mariah had reportedly been dating since 2021.“Wasn't a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo,” Thug said on call.The leaked audio clip was followed by Thug's tweet dated September 7, 2025, where he issued a public apology to Mariah the Scientist, writing:“My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace.”Moreover, Young Thug addressed the situation in his latest track called I Miss My Dogs, where he confesses to one of his biggest fears, losing Mariah to the internet, rapping:“Waking up in our bed with you right by my neck… pillow talking ain’t my name/ Baby, I love you/ I know you see this rain, I know you feel my pain.”In other news, amid dealing with the backlash of the comments made over prison phone calls, Young Thug will be dropping his fourth studio album called UY Scuti on September 26, 2025.