  • home icon
  • Music
  • "The whole fanbase is with Gunna" - Internet reacts to the crowd at Mariah the Scientist going quiet after she brought out Young Thug on stage

"The whole fanbase is with Gunna" - Internet reacts to the crowd at Mariah the Scientist going quiet after she brought out Young Thug on stage

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 22, 2025 19:35 GMT
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event - Source: Getty
Netizens react to the crowd response of Mariah getting Young Thug on stage (Image via Prince Williams/WireImage)

Young Thug has been at the helm of controversies and public backlash since a series of prison phone calls between him and Mariah the Scientist were leaked recently. Following the same, the X page @raphousetv7 posted a video of Mariah the Scientist bringing out Thug on stage at one of her recent shows.

Ad

However, the audience fell silent once the rapper took the stage and didn't participate, despite Mariah's request. The video has since gone viral and has garnered 1.8 million views at the time of this writing. It also resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the instance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Commenting on the video, an X user speculated that the crowd's quiet response was indicative of their support toward Gunna, stating:

"Bro should’ve unified with Gunna once he got out but he exposed himself as a weirdo and now the whole fanbase is with Gunna."
Ad

The netizen's comment concerned Thug's strained relationship with YSL associate Gunna following the latter's act of taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, fueling rumors of snitching on other YSL members.

Multiple X users expressed their opinions on how the situation featuring Thug and an unresponsive audience came through:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Additionally, some X users questioned what Thug had done to deserve such treatment from the audience, while some mentioned they felt bad for the rapper:

Ad
Ad

Ad

Details of Young Thug's cheating confession on Mariah the Scientist explored as rapper issues apology via latest track

Amid multiple prison call leaks featuring Young Thug, an audio leak dated September 6, 2025, consisted of him talking about an exchange with Mariah the Scientist after another woman reportedly posted pictures from inside the rapper's condo in Atlanta.

Ad

In the audio clip, the Go Crazy rapper said:

“One of my little h*es- one of my little girls- she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago.”

After recalling how Mariah confronted him over the same, Young Thug tried to lighten the seriousness of the situation, dubbing the incident that took place "a minute ago." However, the incident took place a day before Thug's arrest on May 9, 2022, while the rapper and Mariah had reportedly been dating since 2021.

Ad
“Wasn't a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo,” Thug said on call.

The leaked audio clip was followed by Thug's tweet dated September 7, 2025, where he issued a public apology to Mariah the Scientist, writing:

Ad
“My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace.”
Ad

Moreover, Young Thug addressed the situation in his latest track called I Miss My Dogs, where he confesses to one of his biggest fears, losing Mariah to the internet, rapping:

“Waking up in our bed with you right by my neck… pillow talking ain’t my name/ Baby, I love you/ I know you see this rain, I know you feel my pain.”
Ad

In other news, amid dealing with the backlash of the comments made over prison phone calls, Young Thug will be dropping his fourth studio album called UY Scuti on September 26, 2025.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications