“Best kpop album trailers of all time”- Fans in awe as ITZY drops ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ trailer featuring JYP cameo, Ryujin’s red bob, & more

On May 11, K-pop girl group ITZY (Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna) dropped a 6+ minute-long trailer for their upcoming album Girls Will Be Girls. In the trailer, Ryujin, donning a red bob, is a girl who does not have a heartbeat.

Other group members try several attempts to get Ryujin's heart beating again. Yuna tries to make her play sports, Chaeryeong invites her to eat her favorite food, Yeji sings to her, while Lia tries to scare her, but to no avail. However, one day, Ryujin discovers toys under her bed and wakes up dancing, and there is a sign that perhaps her heart is beating again.

Fans were surprised by the duration and content of the trailer. The support flooded from the group's global fans as they anticipated the comeback. One X user wrote:

"oh itzy… the acting the budget the storyline the looks the choreo, this trailer is quite literally one of the best kpop album trailers of all time"

From the first comeback to tearful experiences, the fans had a lot to say in response to the trailer. Here's what the reactions say:

"greatest girl group of all time core," a fan wrote.

"I never expected a trailer could make me tear up," another fan replied.

"Entering my Midzy era omg I’m like actually so hooked- my first comeback about to go crazy," a fan commented.

J.Y. Park, aka JYP, the idol and the founder of JYP Entertainment, also made a cameo appearance in the trailer. Fans were quick to notice this.

"When JYPE has been known for always dropping a big spoiler for every comeback for every artist in the company, so Ryujin just casually calling him out...help," a fan wrote.

"this f**king rules and is 100x cooler than anything i've seen anyone else do in a long time," another fan replied.

"THIS 7 MINS TRAILER IS AN ABSOLUTE CINEMA WTFREAKKKK," a fan commented.

The trailer, which is written and directed by Yu Kwang Goeng, packs a lot of intrigue and mystery. The director is known to have previously worked on IVE’s Accendio and Either Way music videos, as well as TXT’s Deja vu mv. Fans are anticipating seeing how the album materialises eventually.

All you need to know about ITZY's upcoming album Girls Will Be Girls

ITZY will mark its first comeback of 2025 with the album Girls Will Be Girls. This album comes 8 months after the group's ninth EP, Gold, which was released in October 2024. Currently, the promotions and teasers for the album are in full swing. The album is up for pre-saving and pre-ordering across domestic and international platforms.

Further information about the album, its concept, and the songs will be released in the coming days leading up to the release date. ITZY's Girls Will Be Girls album will be released on June 9, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

