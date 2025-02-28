"Better than 'eau de toilet'" — Netizens react to Lil Yachty launching his own tequila called "Yacht Water"

On February 27, 2025, rapper and entrepreneur Lil Yachty launched his own tequila called Yacht Water. The American rapper, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, took to his Instagram account to announce the release of his tequila brand, which is named after his stage name.

As soon as the release was announced, netizens on X poured in with reactions, with many suggesting that the tequila's name was "fire," and that it sounded better than EDT (perfume with high alcohol content).

"Actually fire name. Better than 'eau de toilet,'" one commented.

Moreover, some users on X suggested that Lil Yachty has come up with a "clever name" with "great branding," while some noted that watching the rapper's growth makes them happy.

"Great branding, clever name, dope commercial," a netizen commented.

"I'm not mad at Yachty. Interesting concept in an extremely crowded space. Hope it does well," an X user wrote.

"Watching his growth is crazy though. Who would have thought this would have been Yachty now? Shine on man!" another noted.

Meanwhile, a few X users suggested that they want the hip-hop industry to launch products beyond tequila and liquors, while some noted that they would not want to try a tequila from someone who does not consume alcohol.

"It's enough liquor man can we get some housing shelters and schools built for the youth?" a user on X commented.

"Great!!! Another liquor brand. Because our Black entertainers can't sell anything beyond liquor, gambling, and vanity products," another wrote.

"I would never buy alcohol from someone that doesn't drink. I.e 50 cent, Shannon Sharpe," a netizen opined.

As of now, Lil Yachty has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

More about Yacht Water as Lil Yachty enters the tequila market

Yachty (Image via Getty)

On Thursday, February 27, Lil Yachty shared an approximately 90-second-long video on his Instagram account, advertising his tequila brand, Yacht Water.

In the video clip, Yachty can be seen wearing a powder pink striped suit paired with a blue striped shirt underneath. At the beginning of the clip, the rapper suggested that whoever knows him would know that he does not enjoy consuming alcohol due to its taste.

"Hello, world. Yachty here. For those who may know me, I am sure you guys know that I don't really enjoy alcohol. But honestly, it's not that I don't want to, I just don't like the taste," Yachty said.

The clip then shows Lil Yachty gazing at different types of alcohol, and the rapper seemingly does not look satisfied with them. Additionally, Yachty can be heard saying that he wanted something that tastes "better," following which his own brand's tequila drops in the shot.

"I tried them all. Let's just say they don't make me wanna drink. You wanted something better, you wanted something that tastes good. So, meet Yacht Water," Yachty said.

The video clip further describes the Yacht Water as a mixture of sparkling water, real fruit juice, sea salt, and tequila. The rapper then claims that the product is "no fake" and is made with everything real.

The brand's website currently offers three flavors: Key Lime, Jalapeño, and Sunrise, which can be pre-ordered from the website.

