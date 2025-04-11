During a recent appearance on Ari Fletcher's Dinner With The Don podcast on April 11, Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli) alleged that she was molest*d by her mother's ex-boyfriend from ages 3 to 6.

The claim was made during an extensive interview in which Bhabie discussed her difficult upbringing as well as her time spent in Turn-About Ranch. She also spoke about the alleged abuse she experienced throughout her youth.

During an interview with Fletcher, the 22-year-old artist stated that she was allegedly abused during her initial years of fame through her Dr. Phil appearance when she was only 13 years old.

She further alleged to Fletcher that she faced abuse from her bodyguard between the ages of 13 and 16.

Bhab Bhabie also claimed that she had older boyfriends when she was 16 years old, which contributed to her troubled teenage years. She stated that she had reported the alleged abuse to authorities multiple times, but did not see justice served.

She expressed frustration over the lack of legal action, asserting that no abusers faced arrest despite seeking justice. The interview did not disclose the identities of the people Bhab Bhabie accused of abuse because legal restrictions required the concealment of all names.

Bhad Bhabie's time at Turn-About Ranch and allegations of abuse

Bhad Bhabie revealed alleged details about her stay at Turn-About Ranch, which operates as a residential program for troubled teens in Escalante, Utah. Bhabie ended up at the facility after her Dr. Phil appearance became famous.

She revealed multiple instances of alleged s*xual abuse of girls at the facility. The ranch experience did not involve any form of abuse toward her, but she did acknowledge witnessing other girls allegedly being mistreated and abused.

Bhad Bhabie has testified about witnessing poor treatment during her stay at Turn-About Ranch, wherein staff withheld food as punishment while allegedly monitoring letters sent to parents. During her stay at the ranch, she learned that another child murdered a staff member at the facility.

The interview with Ari Fletcher showed how Bhabie experienced emotional distress from her past experiences. Fletcher, visibly moved by Bhabie’s vulnerability, expressed deep sympathy, telling her:

"I’m so sorry that happened to you."

During the conversation, Fletcher stated her desire to offer help to Bhabie if they had met earlier in life.

Bhad Bhabie understood how her past hardships influenced her life, but she expressed confidence that she would be fine shortly, saying:

"I've been through a lot, I’ll be alright."

Regardless of the adversity that she experienced, Bhad Bhabie stressed her strength by showing how she progressed beyond past traumatic events.

The discussion covered her early life experience as Bhabie shared details about her complicated bond with family members. She spoke about her connection with her father and the father of her child, Le Vaughn.

The conversation also touched on her ongoing feud with Alabama Barker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The two have had a heated rivalry, which included diss tracks and online exchanges. This tension particularly escalated after Bhabie accused Alabama of dating Le Vaughn despite knowing about their relationship.

Bhabie expressed that she still holds resentment toward Barker, despite the drama that has unfolded between them.

Bhad Bhabie has also returned to music, with her rap battle against Alabama Barker fueling her creative output. She continues to evolve as both an artist and a public figure, channeling her personal experiences into her work.

