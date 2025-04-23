Big U reportedly plans to get Donald Trump to intervene in his RICO case

Eugene "Big U" Henley, the former manager of late rapper Nipsey Hussle and a prominent figure in the Los Angeles hip-hop scene, is at the center of a sweeping 43-count federal indictment. In court filings dated April 21, 2025, prosecutors alleged that Henley, 58, is attempting to involve former President Donald Trump in a bid to escape criminal charges, even as he mocks Trump behind his back.

Henley remains in custody following a detention hearing in Los Angeles on April 22. According to the US Attorney's Office, Henley, accused of leading a "mafia-like" criminal enterprise, has "concocted an elaborate plan over jail calls." The plan is to use politically connected individuals, including some of the very people he allegedly defrauded, to reach Trump and push for intervention in his case.

"He has even suggested that he can manipulate the President of the United States into intervening in the case and dropping the charges, even as he simultaneously derisively refers to the President as 'the orange man' while in custody," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

The accusations came as prosecutors fought to keep Big U detained amid pending trial, citing the severity of the allegations and the risk he posed to the community. According to the Los Angeles Times, U.S. Magistrate Judge A. Joel Richlin agreed, stating in court:

"There's no condition or combination of conditions that would reasonably assure Mr. Henley's future appearance at court proceedings or the safety of the community."

Big U was indicted on March 19, 2025, on charges including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, Hobbs Act robbery and extortion, wire fraud, tax evasion, and the embezzlement of charitable donations.

Prosecutors alleged he used his public image as a community figure and music executive to defraud individuals, diverting donations from charitable foundations, including those backed by celebrities, into his personal accounts, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

Assistant US Attorney Kevin Butler described Henley in court as "the self-professed most dangerous man in Los Angeles," alleging that Henley controlled victims, witnesses, and even city institutions through fear and intimidation.

Big U also faces accusations of orchestrating the robbery of a marijuana dispensary that stopped making extortion payments, and misusing public funds from the Gang Reduction and Youth Development (GRYD) program run by the LA mayor's office.

The charges also include the alleged murder of aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams. While prosecutors admitted this particular case was circumstantial, they asserted that audio and video evidence support the extortion and fraud charges.

Big U's attorney, Arturo Hernandez, pushed for pretrial release, proposing home confinement and electronic monitoring. He noted that Henley's family was willing to post millions in property as bail. Hernandez, who previously represented cartel members and serial killer Richard Ramirez, argued that Henley deserved "a chance." But Butler countered, "This has been defendant's second chance."

Before his arrest, Big U publicly denied all allegations. "I ain't been nothing but a help to our community," he said in a video, characterizing the charges as the result of trying to uplift others while being Black. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Big U's attempt to involve Trump is not without precedent. In 2020, Trump pardoned rapper Lil Wayne just before leaving office. Wayne, who had previously met Trump at the White House, later told Rolling Stone he had no regrets about the move.

As of now, Big U remains in federal custody with his legal team planning an appeal. No official statement has been made by Donald Trump regarding the reported plan to seek his involvement.

