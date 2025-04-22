Blueface's father shares video of packing up Chrisean Rock's belongings, claiming his son asked to kick her out of the house

DJ Akademiks posted an Instagram video of Blueface's father, Jonathan Porter Sr. packing up Chrisean Rock's belongings from the rapper's house. The video, which was shared on Monday, April 21, 2025, showed most of Rock's things packed in several cartons and drawstring bags.

It also showed Jonathan collecting photo frames that had Rock's pictures from a shelf while a lot of her things lay around, still unpacked. In the video, many pairs of her boots, jackets, and dresses, were seen on the ground as Blueface's father collected other items.

Jonathan also said that Blueface "made the call," adding that it was "time [for Chrisean] to go."

"Blueface made the call. Said it's time to go. He ain't playing this time. Be dead serious. You gotta back up. It's time to go," the rapper's father stated.

While the current living situation between them remains uncertain, Rock recently claimed that she as over the rapper and celebrated it.

Per a HotNewHipHop article from April 2025, during a livestream, Chrisean announced that she would be getting rid of all the tattoos she had gotten for her baby daddy. She said that while it will "take some time," she was "getting rid of it."

The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2020, with Rock announcing their breakup earlier in April. The rapper also claimed that she would now embrace a spiritual path, following the release of her new gospel single, Yahweh, on March 27.

Blueface wrote a heartfelt apology note to his mother

The video of Johnathan Porter Sr. packing up Chrisean Rock's belongings from his son's home comes after Blueface's mother shared an apology note he sent her from prison. Karlissa Saffold, the rapper's mother posted screenshots of Blueface's apology text on her Instagram handle on April 17, 2025.

In the caption of the post, Saffold mentioned that the rapper sent her text messages on his brother, Andre Harvey's birthday. It is worth noting that Harvey is also serving time behind bars.

In the note that the rapper sent her from prison, he apologized to Karlissa for "letting any femlae influences affect" their relationship. He added that he "thought a few females" could love him more than his mother did before noting "I was wrong."

The Dead Locs rapper also stated how serving time behind bars was a learning experience for him. He told his mother that she was the "only woman entitled to be there" for him.

"I'm glad I came to prison because in my absence I got to sit back and watch them use my down time as a head start to their own advantages. You are the only woman entitled to be there for me, so now that all the leaves fell off the tree I can get back to my roots which is you."

The rapper also asked Safford to come to pick him up when he was out in a few months, with only his children and no one else.

Blueface has three children, two with Jaidyn Alexis and one with Chrisean Rock. Him and Jaidyn Alexis have a son named Javaughn and a daughter named Journey. Alexis is a social media influencer who has been in an on-and-off relationship with the Bleed It rapper for nearly a decade.

The Uncle Philip rapper's third son was born in September 2023 to Chrisean Rock and is named Chrisean Malone, after his mother. He didn't initially believe Malone to be his son, after which a paternity test confirmed him as the child's father.

Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison in August 2024, for violating his probation in connection with a 2021 case. Per Fox News LA, the rapper was charged with assault of a security guard in a North Hollywood lounge four years ago.

