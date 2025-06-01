"Bro definitely ain't making it to GTA 6" — Internet reacts to viral clip of Screwly G collapsing from attempted barrier jump in alleged police chase

Indiana-based rapper Screwly G, who previously made headlines in 2024 following an arrest (as reported by The Express Tribune), was once again at the center of public attention. This time, the rapper took the internet by storm after viral footage of him collapsing after attempting a barrier jump in an alleged police chase came to light.

On June 1, 2025, X user Rap House TV shared the clip of Screwly G lying unconscious on the ground following his alleged failed escape. The video on X (formerly Twitter) was captioned:

"Indiana Rapper Screw(l)y G Allegedly Led Police On A High Speed Chase Crashed His Car Jumped Off A Bridge Knocked Himself Out".

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users. One user poked fun at the rapper's failed stunt and compared it to the chaotic gameplay of Grand Theft Auto.

"Bro definitely ain’t making it to GTA 6," the user wrote.

Many netizens shared similar reactions on the social media platform.

"Should have just waited on GTA 6 and used the cheat code for god mode," joked another user.

"He tweakin… high asl thinking he Spider-Man," another online user commented.

"Bro is definitely the main character of his story," wrote another user.

Despite the jokes, some users took a more serious tone, expressing concern for Screwly's condition and hoping he received proper care after the incident:

"Love Screwly, hope he good," one netizen wrote.

"Omg Screwy G really went full action movie mode. Hope he’s okay though, that sounds so intense," another netizen remarked.

"That sounds like a really intense and dangerous situation. Hoping Screwly G is okay and gets the support he needs after all that," another user commented.

Why was Screwly G arrested in 2024?

Screwly G was reportedly arrested in December 2024 (Image via YouTube / @Screwly G)

Before the release of his latest video sparked widespread discussion, rapper Screwly G—born Dashaun Jawaun Bradley—had already made headlines due to legal trouble. According to an article by The Express Tribune dated December 29, 2024, Screwly was reportedly arrested in Lake County, Indiana, on December 25, 2024.

While specific circumstances surrounding the arrest remain unclear, the report confirmed that the rapper had been charged with theft. The arrest was first reported by the platform Recently Booked and later shared widely on social media through a joint Instagram post by My Mixtapez and Hood Morning TV.

The post included a mugshot of the rapper and an arrest report that offered some insight into the case.

The arrest report stated:

"Dashaun Jawaun Bradley was booked in Lake County, Indiana for recovered stolen property".

This brief statement was the only formal confirmation of the charges made public at the time. As per The Express Tribune report, there were no updates regarding his court appearances, official statements from his legal team, or any additional charges.

The report also highlighted how on the day of his arrest, the Come On Let’s Go singer took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he posted cryptic reflections on the year. He described 2024 as a time of personal growth, suggesting a desire to process his experiences quietly.

"Stay quiet about everything," he wrote.

Two days after the arrest, the rapper also posted a short video on X, featuring emotionally charged rap lyrics with the hashtag #FREESCREW.

As of now, neither Screwly G nor his representatives have released an official statement regarding the latest incident involving his attempted barrier jump. Official authorities also have yet to confirm details about the alleged chase. Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely online, fueling both speculation and concern.

