"Can't even enter the Top 3 in his own genre" — Internet calls out Gavin Adcock as recent Beyoncé comments spark uproar on social media

Singer Gavin Adcock has caught netizens' ire for saying Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album should not be considered country music. Following the backlash, he took to Instagram on Monday, June 30, to clarify his previous remarks made at one of his recent shows,

"Imma go ahead and clear this up. When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs, and actually remember her Super Bowl halftime show being pretty kick a** back in the day."

However, Gavin reiterated his stance on the genre of Beyoncé's music,

"But I really don't believe that her album should be labeled as country music. It doesn't sound country, it doesn't feel country."

The 26-year-old voiced that it was not fair to musicians who have been making country music from the onset of their career to have to compete against Beyoncé on the charts. Gavin expressed that other country singers had to watch the singer's album top the charts "just because she's Beyoncé".

Regardless of his reasoning, the internet spoke in Beyoncé's defense and called Gavin Adcock out for not being on the same label as the other singer.

"He's releasing "real country music" but can't even enter the top 3 in his own genre please gtfo," one X user wrote.

"Grammy for best country album on her arm, no grammy for best country album on your arm," mocked another.

"It is country. You clearly missed the entire point of Cowboy Carter. Good luck with your lil’' album, though," said one person.

"texas hold em outstreamed ur entire discography," jabbed one more.

Several people accused Gavin of attacking Beyoncé because of her race.

"just cause she doesn't sound dumb as fuck like you doesn't mean it's not country… just say ur racist and a misogynist lil bro," critiqued one.

"how does it feel to be a failure for attacking a BLACK WONAN singing COUNTRY?," commented one more.

Gavin Adcock says Beyoncé's music will never be Country music

A video that has now gone viral shows Gavin Adcock talking about the Grammy-winning and chart-topping album on stage during one of his recent gigs. As he held a bottle of liquor in his hand, he referred to Beyoncé and addressed the crowd:

"You can tell her we’re coming for her f***ing a**."

As the audience erupted in loud cheers, Gavin added:

"That sh*t ain't country music. and it ain['t ever been country music, and it ain't gonna be country music."

The discussion emerged when Gavin Adcock was talking about country albums that ranked above his own on the charts.

