Carly Simon thinks Sabrina Carpenter went "over the line a little bit" when she touched the man's knee on the cover of her album "Man's Best Friend"

Sabrina Carpenter released the cover image of her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, on June 11 and has been receiving criticism since then. The controversial cover captured Sabrina on her knees and hands while a man was grabbing her by the hair. Some claimed that the cover was degrading, while others thought that it mocked domestic violence.
Meanwhile, Carly Simon had expressed her opinion on the album cover, and she was in favor of Sabrina. On June 18, Simon spoke about the same in an interview with Rolling Stone. Simon first said that what Sabrina had done was not something "outrageous."
According to Simon, there had been covers that were a lot flashier than Sabrina Carpenter's. The 81-year-old singer, however, said with a chuckle:
"I thought it was going over the line a little bit, touching the man's knee. I thought she didn't have to do that."
Talking about "flashy" album covers, Carly Simon stated:
"One of the most startling covers I’ve ever seen was [The Rolling Stones'] Sticky Fingers. That was out there in terms of sexual attitude. So I don’t know why she’s getting such flak."
She further spoke about all the negative reactions Sabrina was receiving and said that any press was good, and she would not be concerned about that. Simon also described Sabrina as "so beautiful" and believed she should be proud. Carly Simon went about saying:
"As far as her being salacious, I certainly don’t think it’s that,” Simon said. “I mean, look at all of the people who dress much more scantily."
Sabrina Carpenter responded to a troll on X who bashed her for the album cover
While Carly Simon defended Sabrina Carpenter amid the controversy surrounding her album cover, the 26-year-old singer took her stand as well. On June 16, Sabrina responded to a now-removed tweet by a netizen who first reposted the album cover and then wrote:
"Does she have a personality outside of sex?"
The Looking At Me singer did not let the comment go unnoticed. She immediately wrote another tweet in response to the X user's comment. Her tweet read:
" girl yes and it is goooooood."
As of now, the netizen's tweet can be seen, and it says that their account has been suspended. As for the upcoming album, it is set to release on August 29, 2025. The lead single of the album, Manchild, had already been dropped on June 5, 2025.
For her June cover story with Rolling Stone, Sabrina Carpenter made references to the audience's mixed reactions that she had received before for different projects. For this, she mentioned her 2024 track Juno as well as her performance of the song on her Short n’ Sweet tour.
Sabrina mentioned that while people question why she always sang about sex, they were the ones who made those songs popular.
"I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I’m not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes," said the singer.
Despite the backlash and criticism, many of Sabrina Carpenter's fans seemed excited about the upcoming album.