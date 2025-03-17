"Carti got that Michael Jackson effect" — Internet reacts as Playboi Carti stops his Rolling Loud performance after people in the crowd pass out 

Playboi Carti paused his performance at the Rolling Loud festival after people in the crowd reportedly passed out. He and hip-hop streamer Kai Cenat announced the same to the crowd.

On Sunday, March 16, Playboi Carti headlined the Rolling Loud Los Angeles festival following the release of his highly anticipated third studio album, Music. Clips from the performance where the rapper and streamer Kai Cenat had to stop the show went viral online after people reportedly fainted in the audience.

Fans took to X to react to the incident, with one user comparing Playboi Carti to Michael Jackson.

"People passing out.. Carti got that Michael Jackson effect."

"I wish I have the same energy level as Kai," another user wrote.

"The crowd was too wild, people started passing out so they had to stop the performance," a fan remarked.

"Music already taking lives," another netizen chimed in.

Some users also shared their take on Kai Cenat handling the situation with Carti:

"They be letting anyone on stage atp bro," a user joked.

"Kai just ruined the whole event holy cringe," another fan added.

"I request an immediate apology after ruining carti's concert dis why you never let kai cenat on the F**KING stage," another netizen exclaimed.

Playboi Carti drops his third studio album, Music, including multiple collaborations

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park (Image via Getty)

On March 14, 2025, Playboi Carti released his highly anticipated third studio album, titled Music. The album arrived five years after his previous release, Whole Lotta Red (2020).

The album faced several delays, as Carti had initially stated it would drop at midnight PST. However, hip-hop streamers DJ Akademiks and Kai Cenat kept fans informed about the delays, claiming they received texts from the rapper indicating it would be released at 3 AM PST.

Despite Playboi Carti announcing the release time on social media, the album did not debut as scheduled. Before its release, he also revealed the full tracklist and details about collaborations. Ultimately, Carti's album was released at 7.30 am PST.

Music features a variety of collaborations, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Young Thug, Skepta, and Ty Dolla $ign. Additionally, Carti partnered with an impressive lineup of producers for the album, such as Kanye West, Metro Boomin, Cardo, and F1lthy.

Kendrick Lamar appears on three tracks: Good Credit, Mojo Jojo, and Backdoor. In the first track, Lamar notably took jabs at ASAP Relli, who has recently been in the news for his legal issues with rapper ASAP Rocky. He also name-dropped NBA star Luka Doncic in the song. Travis Scott appears on three tracks as well: Crush, Philly, and Wake Up F1lthy.

Playboi Carti made history with the release of Music, as it became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify in 2025 so far. The streaming giant officially announced this on its social media.

Ahead of the album's release, multiple Billboards promoted the much-anticipated album in major cities like Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami. Playboi Carti released a single, All Red, before the album's launch, which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Carti also maintained his tradition by releasing his new album a few days before headlining the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles. In 2018, he unveiled his debut studio album, Die Lit, a day before his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

