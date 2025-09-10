Cash Cobain says Jay-Z told him he is “absolutely not dropping an album" in a phone call, despite ongoing rumors

Cash Cobain seemingly squashed rumors of Jay-Z releasing a new project, saying the latter told him that he was &quot;absolutely not dropping an album&quot; while on a recent phone call. For those uninformed, Cash Cobain recently stated that he had spoken to Jay-Z, who is also known as Hov, on the phone via an X post on September 9, 2025.This tweet stirred curiosity and interest among hip-hop fans about the subject matter of Cobain's phone conversation with Hov, with many speculating whether the call denoted a potential album or project from the latter. However, Cash Cobain dismissed rumors of a new album from the New York rapper in a follow-up X post, writing:&quot;When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album. That messed me up though.&quot;Additionally, Cash Cobain had hinted at Hov releasing new music during his interview on Billboard Unfiltered Live on September 3, 2025. When asked to pick the king and queen of hip-hop in New York, Cobain chose Hov for the king. Furthermore, he claimed that he had heard rumors that Hov was &quot;about to drop some s**t that's gonna shake the world,&quot; saying:“The king of New York is Jay-Z... Multi-platinum albums [and] president of Def Jam. He’s like the richest rapper, right? What didn’t he do?...I heard Jay-Z is about to drop some s**t that's gonna shake the world. That’s what I heard.&quot;Jay-Z has not released an album since his 2017 LP, 4:44, which marked his 13th studio album. Memphis Bleek recently hinted at Jay-Z working on new musicMemphis Bleek, one of Jay-Z's longtime associates and friends, recently hinted at the Empire State of Mind rapper working on new music during his appearance on Drink Champs, which aired on August 16, 2025. For those uninformed, Bleek was signed to Hov's Roc-A-Fella Records and made his rap debut on the latter's 1996 track, Coming of Age. In his interview on Drink Champs, Bleek said he recently spoke to Hov and asked the latter to &quot;save [him] a verse&quot; on his rumored upcoming album.“I just was with him [Hov] in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n***a, they went stupid. I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens,” Bleek said.Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2008 (Image via Getty Images)Meanwhile, record producer Alchemist recently expressed his wish to collaborate with Hov during a joint interview with Freddie Gibbs for their album Alfredo 2 on Complex, which aired on September 3, 2025. When asked about his bucket list of artists that he wanted to collaborate with, the producer replied that working with Hov was a &quot;no-brainer,&quot; adding:“The thing about Jay, he is tapped in to everything. From the under to the over, which blew my mind when we were able to connect. He knows everything. He’s still a lyricist at heart. [Don’t let] none of those billions of dollars confuse you. [He] cares and knows about the lowest underground to the highest top. He’s got it all, he’s Jay.”💎🍾 @TheRocSupremacyLINKJAY-Z &amp; The Alchemist have communicated recently 👀- Al called it a bucket list collaboration. - Hov told Al &amp; Freddie Gibbs that he liked “Alfredo 2”- Al talks about Hov being tapped in with the most underground street artists to the most mainstream.According to HotNewHipHop, Hov and Alchemist had previously worked together on Jay Electronica's The Neverending Story from his 2020 album A Written Testimony.Despite his hiatus from the rap industry, Jay-Z's influence in hip-hop remains prevalent. For example, Cardi B's recent single, titled Imaginary Playerz, sampled Hov's 1997 hit of the same name. Cardi's song will be part of her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, scheduled for release on September 19, 2025.