"Rat b**tard": Freddie Gibbs disses Gunna after sitting next to him at the VMAs

Freddie Gibbs has seemingly reignited his feud with Gunna after spotting the latter seated in his vicinity at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the UBS Arena in New York on September 7, 2025. For those uninformed, the rappers' rivalry first began in 2020 after Gibbs branded Gunna a &quot;snitch&quot; for allegedly appearing on a Crime Stoppers episode. The two have also traded shots via songs over the years.During the MTV VMAs, Gibbs decided to film Gunna, who was seated a few rows away from him, and posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story. In one snippet, Gibbs and his friend are singing along to Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca, and the story was captioned, &quot;2 n***as that never ratted.&quot; In another story, he zoomed into the back of Gunna's head while saying, &quot;I see you, boy. He's tryna hide...rat b**tard.&quot;In the third Story, Gibbs posted another zoomed-in video of his supposed rival's head. The clip was set to Gibbs' 2025 song Lavish Habits, in which he raps: &quot;I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b**tard/ Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b**tard.&quot;For context, allegations of snitching have followed the YSL rapper since he accepted an Alford plea deal during the YSL RICO case in December 2022. According to HipHop DX, he has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying in a statement at the time:“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”Exploring Gunna's feud with Freddie GibbsThe feud between Gunna and Freddie Gibbs began after an alleged clip of the latter on Crime Stoppers went viral on social media in late 2019. The Just Say Dat rapper addressed the supposed clip during his 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club. While he admitted that it was him in the clip, he added further context to the situation, saying it was &quot;on no crime stopper.&quot;&quot;I don't know what the fuck that's about. Crime stopper, what? I ain't never stopped a crime. Never. Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no crime stopper. I don't know what the hell n***as are [saying], 'cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. … 'Oh you snitched on who?' I was never in no case. See what I'm saying?&quot; he said.However, Freddie Gibbs seemingly had a contradictory opinion, taking to X to write:“If u was on Crime Stoppers u was a snitch. No way around it.”In January 2022, Gunna released his third studio album, DS4EVER. Ahead of the album's release, he publicly called Gibbs out on X, writing that the latter was about to have &quot;the biggest moment of his career&quot; following the album's release. This could be a reference to the rapper dissing Gibbs on the DS4EVER track Poochie Gown, where he rapped, &quot;I can't f**k with Freddie Gibbs.&quot;WUNNA @1GunnaGunnaLINKWhen my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career. A week after his album's release, Gunna appeared on The Breakfast Club and rehashed his feud with Freddie Gibbs. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the YSL rapper claimed Gibbs reached out to his manager to ask about a collaboration after allegedly &quot;sneak dissing&quot; him online. This seemingly struck a nerve with the Fukumean rapper, who added that he was one to hold a grudge regardless of the timeline.&quot;He [Gibbs] tried to do a song with me through my manager. It's like, 'Huh? Wait, what?'...It was a long, long, long time ago, maybe years ago, and he thought I forgot. I just don't forget. If I got a problem with you from five years ago, it's still [a problem]. It don't change. It can be ten years later. I'm gon' get you,&quot; the rapper said.In May 2022, Gunna and Young Thug were arrested as part of the YSL RICO case. In December, the former accepted an Alford plea deal and was released from prison. Young Thug and Gunna at the latter's &quot;Drip or Drown 2&quot; Album Release Party (Image via Getty Images)Following his release, Freddie Gibbs wasted no time dissing the rapper in a series of X posts. According to HipHop DX, Gibbs rhymed Gunna's song Pushin' P with &quot;Pushin' Plea.&quot; In another post, he alluded to hypocrisy in the rap industry, writing:“It was n***az that took they verse off my album cus Wunna ain’t like me. I wonder how they feel now...I prayed for this day and y’all n***az said I was hating… Welp. Rap full of snitches so y’all gone welcome this n***a home with open arms. Y’all gotta stop moving the goal post for these n***az.”The feud between the two died down for a while until Gibbs dissed the Pushin' P rapper in his 2025 track, Lavish Habits, referring to the latter as a &quot;rat b**tard.&quot;In other news, Gunna released his sixth album, The Last Wun, in August 2025. According to Revolt, this will reportedly be the rapper's last album under Young Thug's YSL Records amid the speculated fallout between the two since the YSL RICO case.