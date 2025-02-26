Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO!' music video outfit has sold for $88,900 at an auction to raise funds for LA wildfire victims

On February 26, 2025, it was revealed that the outfit Chappell Roan wore in her HOT TO GO! music video, released on August 11, 2023, was sold for $88,900 at a charity auction called Give A Frock, hosted by celebrity stylist Lindsey Hartman.

Ad

The funds raised from the auction will directly benefit those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfire, which struck the city in early January 2025.

As reported by BBC on January 15, the wildfire is estimated to have destroyed more than 23,000 acres of land, damaged around 12,000 structures, and claimed at least 25 lives.

More about Chappell Roan's music video outfit that fetched $88,900 at the Give A Frock LA auction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, February 26, news broke revealing that the outfit worn by Chappell Roan in the music video for HOT TO GO!, a track from her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was sold for a significant sum at a charity auction.

The outfit in question, which appeared at the beginning of the video, was worn by the Missouri artist throughout the production. Designed by Palace Costume, a renowned Los Angeles-based costume rental company, it is a dark blue bodysuit made with sequinned fabric.

Ad

It features red and white collar detailing, alternating silver and red stars near the neckline, and large gold soldier-like shoulder pads (epaulets), complemented by a matching band around the waist.

Roan completed the look with skin-tone tights, her hair styled in a messy bun, bold makeup with purple eyes and red lips, and towering white calf-length boots by Jeffrey Campbell.

Ad

According to The Tab on February 6, the outfit initially started at a bid of $8,000 but was ultimately sold for an impressive $88,900. The winning bidder's identity remains unknown, and Chappell Roan has not publicly commented on the sale yet.

The auction, organized by Lindsey Hartman and Julien's Auctions under the name Give A Frock, aimed to raise funds for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that struck in early January 2025.

Ad

The Chappell Roan outfit was one of the many celebrity pieces auctioned. Other notable items included outfits worn by stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish.

According to Music News on February 26, Carpenter's polka-dot outfit from her Taste music video, released on August 23, 2024, fetched $22,225. Additionally, her Alaia hooded blue velvet mini-dress from the same video sold for $34,925.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX's bridal-inspired outfit from her Sweat Tour raised $22,225. Other high-profile auctioned pieces included items worn by Shirley Manson, Taylor Swift, and Hayley Williams, all of which brought impressive bids.

Ad

Ad

Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien's Auctions, expressed excitement over the success of the auction, sharing his gratitude toward the stars who contributed to the event's triumph. As per Music News, Nolan said:

"We are thrilled with today's wildly successful auction and beyond grateful and overwhelmed by the support of all of the stars, who unified together to give us their most iconic frocks and pieces to rock for a good cause."

Ad

The comment further read:

"Give a Frock's white glove result demonstrated the immense desire and value of owning these pieces of pop culture greatness as super fans clamoured for all of these incredible items, each as stunning and sensational as the next one from the likes of Chappell Roan, Dave Grohl, the Beastie Boys and more."

Ad

The auction concluded on February 25, 2025, and the proceeds will go to charities, including Altadena Girls, Friends In Deed, One Voice, and the Pasadena Humane Society.

Meanwhile, there has been no announcement regarding whether there will be another such auction by the company in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback