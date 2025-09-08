  • home icon
CMA Awards 2025: Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson lead nominations - full list revealed

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 08, 2025 23:49 GMT
Lainey Wilson and others lead CMA Awards 2025
Lainey Wilson and others lead CMA Awards 2025 (Image via Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The final nominations for the 59th annual CMA Awards are in, and at the front of the list are many newcomers who have made waves in the genre. The CMA Awards announced this year's nominees during a livestream on Monday morning, September 8, 2025.

Three artists, two of whom gained prominence in the genre over the past two years, share the top spot. Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley tied with six nominations each. Meanwhile, Zach Top, who lost Best New Artist in 2024, leads the male categories with five nominations, while Cody Johnson and Riley Green are tied with four nominations each.

Morgan Wallen at the 57th Annual CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen at the 57th Annual CMA Awards (Image via Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Following the top honors are some of country music's biggest stars, including Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, and Luke Combs. They each nabbed three nominations alongside Carson Chamberlain, Charlie Handsome, and Kristian Bush.

More on this year's CMA Awards nominees

Lainey Wilson, who only received her first nomination three years ago, is in the running for the coveted CMA Entertainer of the Year Award. Also running to bring home the trophy are Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and Cody Johnson. It marks Johnson's first nod in the category.

Wilson was also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Meanwhile, the male country includes Zach Top, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen.

Wallen's I'm the Problem, which has dominated the charts, spending 12 non-consecutive weeks at the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200, was nominated for Album of the Year. Other nominees include Megan Moroney (Am I Okay?), Zach Top (Cold Beer & Country Music), Post Malone (F-1 Trillion), and Lainey Wilson (Whirlwind).

That said, despite the album's prominence on the charts since its release, no songs from Morgan Wallen's album were nominated for this year's CMA Awards for Single of the Year. Instead, the nominees include You Look Like You Love Me (Ella Langley and Riley Green), I Never Lie (Zach Top), Ain't No Love in Oklahoma (Luke Combs), Am I Okay? (Megan Moroney), and 4x4xU (Lainey Wilson).

After losing the Best New Artist Award during last year's CMA Awards to Megan Moroney, Zach Top is again recognized in the category. This year, he's up against Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr. for the trophy. Here are the other nominees in this year's CMA Awards:

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

Song of the Year

  • 4x4xU—Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
  • Am I Okay?—Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
  • I Never Lie—Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
  • Texas—Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
  • you look like you love me—Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
  • Brent Mason – Guitar
  • Rob McNelley – Guitar
  • Derek Wells – Guitar

Musical Event of the Year

  • Don’t Mind If I Do—Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
  • Hard Fought Hallelujah—Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
  • I’m Gonna Love You—Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
  • Pour Me A Drink—Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
  • You Had To Be There—Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Music Video of the Year

  • Am I Okay?—Megan Moroney
  • I’m Gonna Love You—Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
  • Somewhere Over Laredo—Lainey Wilson
  • Think I’m In Love With You—Chris Stapleton
  • you look like you love me—Ella Langley & Riley Green

Fans can watch the 59th annual CMA Awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET, only on ABC. The awards show will be streaming on Hulu the following day.

