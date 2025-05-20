“Coming at me like I don’t know anything about music”- Calvin Harris hits back at Chicane’s plagiarism accusations over latest single 

Calvin Harris has laid out a fiery response to Chicane's accusation of plagiarism. The Scottish DJ and record producer put up a video going through his track and explaining the differences.

In an Instagram post on May 17, 2025, Chicane accused Harris of plagiarism. He said that the latter's song Blessings is similar to his 1996 track Offshore. He opened both tracks on his computer and explained the similarities in a video, which he captioned:

"Copyright Alert 🫨"

Chicane said:

“I think you’ll find it really hard to decipher when one comes in and one goes, that is because they’re almost identical, which is a bit of a problem. I am defending my copyright and my intellectual sort of property here guys, I’d like to know what your comments are.”

The post saw mixed reactions from fans. Calvin also responded to the same on May 19 via an Instagram video. He said:

"You’re coming at me like I don’t know anything about music mate. You’re f**ing joking. I live and breathe this s**t mate.”

Calvin Harris' fiery response to Chicane amidst plagiarism accusations

On May 19, Calvin Harris posted a video on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Response to the people who have enjoyed calling me a plagiarist over the last couple of days, cheers Nick chicane all the best to you pal"

In the video, he opened both tracks, Offshore and Blessings and spoke about the alleged similarities between the two. He opened a DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) with the waveforms for both songs, and at one point of alleged similarity, he said:

“it’s a different chord.”

Calvin Harris then added:

“that’s what happens when you don’t loop up a tiny little section of track you stupid bastard."

He laid out multiple such expletive-laden comments before adding:

“It’s just not the same … and I’m not just saying that, obviously I’m going to say it’s not, but it’s genuinely not the same.”

Calvin Harris also played out Tangerine Dream's 1983 song Love on a Real Train. He switched the plagiarism accusation and pointed out the similarities between this song and Offshore. There hasn't been another response from Chicane so far.

Calvin Harris among artists set to headline Rise Festival 2025

The FanDuel Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify (Image Source: Getty)

The Rise Festival 2025 will take place between October 3-5. It features thousands of biodegradable lanterns being launched into the night sky at different locations each year. This year, the festival celebrates its 10th anniversary and will take place at Jean Dry Lake Bed, around 40 minutes away from Las Vegas.

Calvin Harris will be headlining the festival on October 4, with Rufus Du Sol taking October 3 and John Mayer headlining on October 5. Other artists like Ben Böhmer, Coco & Breezy, Goose, and LP Giobbi will also perform at the biggest edition of the festival this year.

David Oehm, who was appointed Rise Festival's CEO last year, said (via Billboard):

“Each night has a unique musical point of view. We wanted to find acts aligned with our brand ethos and overall identity: joyful, elevating, cinematic, atmospheric, emotional. Our headliners and everyone else down the lineup reflect that. Every artist we’ve spoken with has been surprised by the concept — there is nothing like it — and seeing visuals where we’ve got thousands of sky lanterns [launching in unison].”

Interested individuals can purchase the tickets via Rise Festival's website.

