Consequence doubles down on claims that Pusha T stabbed Kanye West “in the back for clout,” hints at more evidence following text reveal

Consequence recently doubled down on his criticism of Pusha T, accusing the Clipse rapper of betrayal in both a recent radio interview and a follow-up statement on social media.

In an interview on Hot 97 on August 15, 2025, Consequence claimed that Pusha T backstabbed former friend and collaborator Kanye West. Then, on August 19, he took to his X to reiterate his claims. He captioned the post:

“How do you tell the World that you don’t respect Ye when you apologized to him for dragging him into the Drake Beef… Clearly, you stabbed that man in the back for Clout”

The Queens native questioned Pusha’s integrity and highlighted inconsistencies between the rapper’s private apology to Kanye and his later public comments dismissing him. Consequence also implied that he had more evidence than the already disclosed text messages by writing:

“And for you SLOW MOTHERF*CKERS in the Back… It don’t matter how long ago the text is from cuz there’s more Much More… The gig and gimmick is up”

Concluding the post by directly tagging Pusha T, Consequence stated:

“A mouth can tell LIES but eyes can’t… Ain’t that right Malice. I’M OUTSIDE”

Consequence breaks down Pusha T’s words

Expanding on his accusations during his sit-down with Hot 97 on August 15, Consequence explained why he felt Pusha T’s recent statements about Kanye West were contradictory. The Queens native began by framing the discussion as a larger issue in the culture.

“Today we need to address what’s been going on in Hip Hop... Today I need to share with New York, with Hot 97, the home of Hip Hop, and the rest of the world. I’m really high on integrity and the truth, and this summer we didn’t have a ‘song of the summer,’” he said.

He claimed that, rather than a uniting tune, the highlight of the season became Pusha T’s controversial remarks about Ye.

“One of the reasons why we didn’t have a ‘song of the summer’ is because the sound bite of the summer was ‘I don’t respect Kanye as a man’ performed by, and Imma emphasize, ‘performed’ by Pusha T and his brother Malice, known as the Clipse,” he claimed.

In a bid to support his allegations, Consequence requested the host DJ Drewski to read out the messages he claimed to have been exchanged by Ye and Pusha following The Story of Adidon in a group chat that had all three of them. In them, Kanye acknowledged that the song had brought harm to him and his family:

“In the diss record to Drake You still not 100 % in the right with me even though he should not have spoke on your wife You not perfect either The record still caused me mental harm So that meant when you shot You hit me and my family also We have to protect my brain at all cost Because I have the vision It’s accountability You not wrong But you not 100% right either,” Drewski read out the message reportedly sent by Ye to Pusha.

The next message Drewski read out was what Consequence claimed was Pusha’s reply to Ye.

“Yeah I agree, I’m not perfect... I never learned how to turn the other cheek when disrespected... It’s how I was raised... Martin Luther King wasn’t respected in my house either. Hurting you, or your family wasn’t my intention...protecting my family and the brand was the only mission... Sorry for any trauma caused by me,” the reply read.

Kanye West performs with Malice and Pusha T of Clipse on stage during the Diesel U Music 2009 NYC Tour (Image via WireImage/Getty)

Showing this exchange, Consequence claimed that the recent dismissal of Kanye’s character by Pusha contradicted his earlier apology. He emphasized this with questions posed to both Pusha and the crowd.

“Right, so he apologized for basically dragging Kanye into the beef with Drake. He actually said in his own words, ‘Sorry for any trauma I’ve caused you and your family.’ So, where I’m from, if you’re willing to apologize to someone, that would mean that you respect them, right?” he speculated.

He then posed some more questions on respect and honesty.

“So, if you’re running a whole rollout based on not respecting someone and you’re a man, but you know you already apologized to this man, then are you being honest with your base? Are you being honest to the world? Is this a real feeling or is this contrived for marketing?” he questioned.

Wrapping up his rant, Consequence attempted to confront Pusha.

“So, Imma say this and Imma leave. I’m outside. Anybody got anything to say to me, you can take your brother out the pulpit and find me in the streets. I’m from the same streets as the Supreme Team. I’m from the same streets as Rick and Alpo and AZ, you know, real drug dealers. Remember those?” he added.

Kanye West and Pusha T’s history

Kanye West and Pusha T at the MNIMN listening event at Industria Superstudio in 2013 (Image via WireImage/Getty)

Kanye West and Pusha T have a long and powerful association that dates back to 2010, when Kanye signed him to G.O.O.D. Music. Their association brought remarkable collabs in contemporary rap, such as Ye being a producer on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Pusha releasing his critically acclaimed album Daytona in 2018.

Their relationship was further cemented when Pusha was later appointed President of G.O.O.D. Music in 2015. However, as time passed, their partnership began to disintegrate.

In 2022, Pusha publicly parted with Kanye due to the widespread scandals committed by the rapper, telling XXL in December of the same year that Ye was not the same person he had initially signed up with. In the same interview, he confirmed that he had retired as the label president.

Consequence’s statements have triggered the renewal of tensions between Pusha T and Kanye West, reviving the issue of their strained relationship.

