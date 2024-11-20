"Conveniently uses Wayne name for street cred" — Internet reacts to Drake dropping seemingly new rap bars on his Instagram caption

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Canadian rapper Drake took to his Instagram feed and shared a series of photos. In the caption, he appeared to have penned down some seemingly new bars.

The caption read:

"I’m a cash money soldier like when Tune had the dreads at his shoulders I passed up on offers you p*ssies would have passed out over"

The post was further reshared by DJ Akademiks through a tweet.

DJ Akademiks reshared Drizzy's Instagram post, (Photo by @AkademiksTV/X)

The post further gained massive attention on social media. Drake's post received more than 500,000 likes, while the tweet shared by Ak was liked over 2,000 times and viewed more than 94,000 times. Some users spoke about the apparent reference to Lil Wayne in the bars that Drizzy shared.

A user (@moxie31_) wrote on X:

"Slept with his woman, missed the weezyana fest, but conveniently uses Wayne name for street cred. Embarrassing."

Another user wrote:

"How is this 'unfazed' n*gga still talking about this in November 😂😂."

"Yeah he needs them ghostwriters to ghost write them captions too," commented another one.

"Still doesn’t change the fact that he lost to Kendrick," added a tweet.

A lot of other users, however, praised the rapper for the bars that he posted. A netizen tweeted:

"His intagram captions are better than your favorite rappers bars."

"Now I need to hear the full track, bars is mean," mentioned another user.

"Need a new wayne collab," explained a netizen.

What has happened between Lil Wayne and Drake?

As mentioned before, netizens speculated that the Canadian rapper mentioned Wayne, aka Young Tune, in the caption that he posted on Instagram.

In his 2016 memoir Gone 'Til November, Lil Wayne made a shocking revelation, claiming that Drake slept with the former's girlfriend. Wayne, however, confirmed that it didn't happen when they were dating but before that. Wayne wrote:

"As a Man I woke up still feeling f--ked up about the f--ked-up day that I had. Hell is what it was! I'm used to arguing with my girl on a daily basis... but finding out that she f--ked Drake was the absolute worst thing I could've found out."

Drizzy & Lil Wayne perform at the Lil Weezyana Festival in 2015, (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

According to Lil Wayne, his girlfriend told him that she had a relationship with Drake a long time back, however, Wayne was bothered since he was unaware of it until then.

After Drizzy seemingly mentioned Wayne's name in the bars, users thus, mocked him for that since he slept with the girlfriend.

As for separate news relating to Drizzy, he was trolled at Camp Flog Gnaw by DJ Mustard on November 17, 2024. Mustard cut off Drake's Crew Love and instead began playing Kendrick Lamar's Like That, at the event. This action of DJ Mustard got him scrutinized on the internet as well. Many claimed that he was dragging the beef which happened about six months ago.

Drizzy also made recent headlines after Dame Dash mentioned him in a video that was shared on America Nu Network, which was further posted on November 18, 2024. In the video, Dash claimed that Drizzy had offered $6 million for his Roc-A-Fella shares.

