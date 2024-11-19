"Why is Drake not on the first team" — Internet reacts to New All-RapCaviar teams based on "streaming performance" 

The New All-RapCaviar teams have dropped recently and fans were stunned to see that Canadian rapper Drake was on the third team and not the first one. In a tweet, shared on Monday, November 18, by @rapcaviar, three teams with several rappers were enlisted. The tweet read:

"New All-RapCaviar teams just dropped! Our editors handpicked the All-RapCaviar 1st, 2nd, and 3rd teams based on streaming performance and cultural impact in 2024..."

The first team consisted of Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin', and Tyler, the Creator. The second team had Gunna, GloRilla, Kanye West, Don Toliver, and 21 Savage. The final one had Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave, Drake, Sexyy Red, and BigXthaPlug.

Drake, being in the third team, instead of the first sparked conversations on social media platforms. Here are some popular responses found on X. A user (stevonaj) wondered:

"Spotify y'all holding a grudge! Why is Drake not on the first team when he's been the most streamed artist every month?"

A user tweeted:

"This page is a Drake hater..."

"Wtf is this disrespect! Same drake that has been the most streamed rapper every month?" asked another netizen.

"Drake has gotten 1B streams every month this year which no other rapper can say..." commented a user.

It wasn't just the positioning of the Canadian rapper, that raised questions, but the absence of many others made netizens wonder. An X user wrote:

"Travis Scott just passed 10 billion streams this year, which no other rapper besides Drake has ever accomplished… why is he not here?"

"Y’all gotta explain Q and Doechii not making a team," questioned another one.

"No travis scott or asap rocky?" added a tweet.

Rich Baby Daddy Drake was one of the winners of the All-RapCaviar last year

This year, the All-RapCaviar raised questions amongst netizens about the placement of Drake and the inclusion of other rappers. However, it is important to note that he won in the MVP category last year. Along with Drizzy, Destroy Lonely also won under the Rookie of the Year category.

As per reports by Global Grind, the rappers nominated under these categories were those who topped the RapCaviar playlist during the pro basketball season from November 2022 to June 23.

The MVP category in which Drake won, involved several other rappers like Metro Boomin', 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby. The other category included artists like Ice Spice, Central Cee, GloRilla, and Luh Tyler.

As per reports by Ditto Music, Spotify’s Shows & Editorial team is responsible for curating the All-RapCaviar playlists. The outlet further reported that RapCaviar is the third-largest playlist overall and Spotify's largest hip-hop playlist. The playlist, which further gets updated regularly, has a strong social media presence as well, with accounts on both X and Instagram.

The teams mentioned, consist of artists who have made maximum impact on the flagship playlist as well as on other hip-hop related playlists available on Spotify.

