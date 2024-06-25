What is Destroy Lonely's real name? All about the rapper amid domestic abuse allegations

Georgia rapper Destroy Lonely, whose real name is Bobby Wardell Sandimanie III, has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend. On June 24, the woman, @ayishamia posted some pictures of a supposed head injury on X, claiming the 22-year-old rapper caused it.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the woman alleged Destroy had cracked her head open, strangled her, slapped her multiple times, called her derogatory names, and threatened to kill her with a knife on separate occasions during the course of their relationship.

Destroy, the son of rapper I-20 previously shared the origin of his stage name. He recalled abusing the drug Xanax while he was in ninth and tenth grades, and how it was destroying him. The latter part of his stage name ‘Lonely’ came from his adolescent years spent in solitude.

Bobby Wardell Sandimanie III began working on music at 14 and composed his first song at his school’s recording studio. He met Nezzus and Texaco in school, who produced some of his early music. The rapper’s first project with Nezzus was NezzusDestroyed.

Destroy Lonely gained traction in the hip-hop industry with his 2019 song “Bane”. He grabbed Playboi Carti’s attention in 2020 following the release of the music video for his track “Oh Yeah”. In early 2021, Destroy signed to Playboi’s record label Opium and appeared in the music video for the latter’s song “Sky” the same year.

The Georgia rapper was a featured artist on Ken Carson’s second studio album X. Destroy also collaborated with Bktherula and Slump6s. He released his first studio album No Stylist in August 2022.

Destroy Lonely hits back at abuse allegations from former girlfriend

@ayishamia, Destroy Lonely’s former girlfriend claimed on her X post that the rapper pushed her into a bed frame while they were in a hotel in Germany, causing a crack on her skull that led to bleeding. She added that Destroy threw her things in the hallway as well because she was tired and did not want to get up to roll a joint.

Destroy Lonely's ex accuses the rapper of abuse via X post. (Image via X/@ayishamia)

The woman claimed Destroy had verbally abused her during the entirety of a 21-hour flight to Germany and when she finally "snapped" at him, he "choked" her and called her mother to play the victim. In another tweet, @ayishamia wrote:

"Last time i tweet he say I do it for clout - but baby boy u knew who I was before...I ever knew you and out whole relationship you been trying to break me apart for having a life before I started dating you. Then wanna hang w people I been around n talk sh*t about me. You weird."

Recalling another instance of physical abuse, @ayishamia claimed she once got on an Uber following an argument with the rapper. But Destroy also got inside the car and slapped her four times, adding:

"...and then same night u go cry on the song w @pinkpantheress2 about it."

Destroy's former girlfriend further accused the rapper of calling her humiliating names based on her character every time she would post pictures he did not want her to post.

Referring to Destroy Lonely's 2023 arrest on battery charges, @ayishamia claimed she did not call the cops on him. Two security guards informed the police after they witnessed the rapper slamming her onto to floor.

@ayishamia mentioned rapper Don Toliver and said Destroy made fun of her for listening to the Texas rapper and called him "f**got" as well. She then called him out for recording music with Don a month after the two stopped talking.

Citing another incident that allegedly happened in Tokyo, @ayishamia claimed Destroy wanted her to attend one of their friends' events, but she wanted to relax instead because they had just argued. After another verbal brawl, when she left the hotel, Destroy allegedly followed her. She eventually gave up and returned to the hotel, claiming:

"You snap and choke and drag me 3 times by my neck at the edition."

@ayishamia narrated another incident at the last of Destroy Lonely's birthday party she had attended, where she wore a dress for the rapper. She said:

"He loved it. Then the second we get around carti he go tell me I embarrass him Im wore that dress so carti could see my p**** then called me a wh*re about it for months."

However, Destroy Lonely had denied the domestic abuse allegations and claimed he was rather the victim. No Jumper posted the rapper's response before he deleted his tweets.

The rapper claimed those who know him, know the "true story", adding @ayishamia had beaten him "1000 times". Destroy also called the photos of her supposed injury "fake". He added he would not be proving himself on the internet.