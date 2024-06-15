The Boys Season 4 supe Sister Sage faces racist and derogatory remarks online

The Boys Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024, and has met with mixed reviews from critics and fans all over the globe. Unfortunately, the character of Sister Sage, who is a new addition to the series, has faced racist and derogatory remarks from a certain section of the audience, sparking debate on social media platforms.

A user on X wrote:

"Why is the world's smartest person black and a woman" - via X

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is a supe, or a superhuman being, who is introduced as a new member of The Seven on The Boys Season 4. She is declared the most intelligent strategic genius on Earth. This character was not in the original comics and was created specifically for the TV adaptation, which might be the reason many fans are skeptical of her inclusion.

Trending

Fan reactions to the supe Sister Sage on The Boys Season 4

The latest season of the show and the introduction of supe Sister Sage as a character has received mixed reactions from fans. While some fans have displayed hesitance and dislike for the character, a section of them have been outrightly derogatory and racist when it comes to their displeasure.

Expand Tweet

When asked about Sister Sage's character, a user on Reddit wrote:

Comment byu/darkarts__ from discussion inTheBoys Expand Post

On the other hand, many viewers have also appreciated the inclusion of the character and would like to see how the writers of The Boys Season 4 have decided to use Sister Sage to make the plot more interesting.

Comment byu/darkarts__ from discussion inTheBoys Expand Post

Who is Sister Sage on The Boys Season 4?

Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker on The The Boys Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024, and has met with mixed reviews from critics and fans all over the globe. Unfortunately, the character of Sister Sage who is a new addition to the series, has faced racist and derogatory remarks from a certain section of the audience, sparking debate on social media platforms. A user on X wrote: "Why is the world's smartest person black and a woman" - via X Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is a supe, or a superhuman being, who is introduced as a new member of The Seven on The Boys Season 4. She is declared the most intelligent strategic genius on Earth. This character was not in the original comics and was created specifically for the TV adaptation, which might be the reason many fans are sceptical of her inclusion. Fan reactions to the supe Sister Sage on The Boys Season 4 The latest season of the show and the introduction of supe Sister Sage as a character has received mixed reactions from fans. While some fans have displayed hesitance and dislike for the character, a section of them have been outrightly derogatory and racist when it comes to their displeasure. When asked about Sister Sage's character, a user on Reddit wrote: On the other hand, many viewers have also appreciated the inclusion of the character and would like to see how the writers of The Boys Season 4 have decided to use Sister Sage to make the plot more interesting. Who is Sister Sage on The Boys Season 4? Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker on The Boys Season 4 (via @theboystv / Instagram) Sister Sage is a new supe introduced in The Boys Season 4. She is canonically the smartest person on Earth in the show and is expected to advise Homelander with his plans of world domination. While her character was not a part of the comics, Sister Sage will surely play an important role on the show. Showrunner Eric Kripke has spoken extensively on the character and its role in the storyline. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained the reason he wanted to introduce this new character as the 'smart one' in the series adaptation: "It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope." In an interview for IGN, Kripke also mentioned that writing the nuances of Sister Sage's character traits had been a difficult task: “It's actually a lot harder to write because the challenge of writing the world's smartest person means that we have to be smart as writers, and then that is sometimes a very tall order [...] She's very challenging because every single thing she does, she's eight moves ahead and she's brilliant. Getting yourself in that head space is really hard because we're not nearly as smart as her. I'll tell you, writing dumb characters is much easier than writing smart characters.” It will certainly be interesting to see how Sister Sage's story pans out in this season and how she makes her place among The Seven. Audiences can watch The Boys Season 4 streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 (via @theboystv / Instagram)

Sister Sage is a new supe introduced in The Boys Season 4. She is canonically the smartest person on Earth in the show and is expected to advise Homelander with his plans of world domination. While her character was not a part of the comics, Sister Sage will surely play an important role on the show.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has spoken extensively on the character and its role in the storyline. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained the reason he wanted to introduce this new character as the 'smart one' in the series adaptation:

"It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

In an interview for IGN, Kripke also mentioned that writing the nuances of Sister Sage's character traits had been a difficult task:

“It's actually a lot harder to write because the challenge of writing the world's smartest person means that we have to be smart as writers, and then that is sometimes a very tall order [...] She's very challenging because every single thing she does, she's eight moves ahead and she's brilliant. Getting yourself in that head space is really hard because we're not nearly as smart as her. I'll tell you, writing dumb characters is much easier than writing smart characters.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Sister Sage's story pans out in this season and how she makes her place among The Seven.

Audiences can watch The Boys Season 4 streaming on Amazon Prime Video.