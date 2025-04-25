"Cross-cultural queens supporting queens"– Fans excited as Megan Thee Stallion gives shout-out to Billlie on upcoming Apple TV+'s 'KPOPPED'

On April 24, 2025, fans were overjoyed when Megan Thee Stallion mentioned the K-pop girl group Billlie during a TikTok live. While discussing her experience filming Apple TV+’s upcoming competition series KPOPPED, Megan expressed her excitement about meeting the group.

She praised the members for their charm and noted how they taught her the popular “cherry peace” pose. She said,

"Have yall ever heard of Billlie? Tell me right now do you know who that is? Ok, so if you dont know who Billlie is, you need to look them up right now. They taught me the cherry peace [sign]. If you see me doing that in my pictures that's who I got that from. They're so cute."

Fans were quick to point out that the pose originated from Billlie’s choreography in “Patbingsu.” They linked the interaction to the group’s growing cultural impact. An X user, @zsokzs, wrote,

"That’s so wholesome! Love seeing Megan hype up Billlie like that cross-cultural queens supporting queens."

Megan’s enthusiasm sparked a wave of excitement online. Fans celebrated the crossover moment. Many highlighted how surreal it was to see the American rapper and the K-pop girl group interacting.

"Omg I always assumed that she knew the cherry peace just because it became a common gesture in kpop but hearing that she not only met biilllie but learnt it from them..MY WORLDS ARE COLLIDING," a fan commented.

"this is like the best thing to ever happen tonight," an X user wrote.

"guys i dont think u understand how insane this is making me," a netizen added.

"love her she truly just woke up and was like "i need to promote these girls on the internet"," a fan commented.

Her playful mention of the group’s name echoed the intro from their 2021 song, the rumor. Some fans began speculating whether this shout-out hinted at a future collaboration.

"SHE SAID IT! SHE SAID THE THING," a fan remarked.

"oh this is making me so happy. excited to see what else 2025 brings for them," an X user mentioned.

"OMGGGGG MEGAN X BILLIE YESSSSSSSSSSSSS IN THE STUDIO IMMEDIATELY YESSSSSS!!!!!!," a netizen added.

More about BILLLIE, Apple TV+’s “KPOPPED” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and other idols

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to the K-pop scene. Over the years, she has collaborated with BTS on the “Butter” remix and RM’s track “Neva Play,” as well as featured on TWICE’s “Mamushi” remix and the song “Strategy.” With Billlie now entering the spotlight through her shout-out, fans believe this could mark the beginning of something bigger for the group.

The new series KPOPPED is a music competition show where Western artists collaborate with K-pop idols to reimagine their hit songs for live performances in Seoul. Each episode features these cross-cultural teams competing for the best “k-popped” version of the original track, with live audiences deciding the winners.

The eight-episode series stars Megan Thee Stallion and PSY, with executive production by Lionel Richie and CJ ENM.

Billlie was formed under Mystic Story and debuted in 2021. With members like Moon Sua, Tsuki, and Sheon, the group has remained active, releasing multiple albums and forming sub-units despite brief hiatuses due to personal and health-related reasons.

As fans await the premiere of KPOPPED, Megan’s support for the group has become a proud moment for many.

