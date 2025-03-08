D'Wayne Wiggins illness and health issues explored as Tony! Toni! Tone! member dies at 64

On Friday, March 7, D'Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the R&B ensemble Tony! Toni! Toné!, passed away at the age of 64. His family declared the news in a social media post yesterday. The Wiggins family's Instagram statement read:

Ad

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer.”

It continued:

“Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.”

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

D'Wayne Wiggins passed away following a fight with bladder cancer. It is a common form of cancer that usually starts in the cells lining the bladder, according to the Mayo Clinic.

D'Wayne Wiggins' family announced the news on Instagram

For the past year, D'Wayne Wiggins had been fighting bladder cancer. It is a type of cancer, which affects urothelial cells. The kidneys and ureters also contain the same types of cells.

Ad

While declaring the tragic news, the family's Instagram post further continued:

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone!"

It concluded:

“He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many. For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, in a March 7 news release, Wiggins's representative confirmed the musician's passing to USA TODAY and stated that memorial services are being planned. The announcement says:

"We will share more details as they are available. For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

The singer's family has previously notified his fans about his illness. In an Instagram post on March 4, Wiggins' family and Tony group stated that the singer was "experiencing medical complications." They further said that Wiggins was "working through it one day at a time." However, they did not provide any further information.

Ad

The statement continued:

“We know how beloved he is by so many, and we are grateful for your prayers and concern. We also request that you respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

Ad

The Grand Theatre Centre for the Arts in Tracy, California, was scheduled to host Tony! Toni! Toné! on March 22. However, the venue reported on Wednesday that the ensemble had cancelled the performance "due to illness."

The family has further asked for privacy in their trying times.

More about D'Wayne Wiggins' career

Ad

Wiggins founded Grass Roots Entertainment, which is housed in his House of Music recording facility in West Oakland. Destiny's Child was created by D'Wayne Wiggins and signed to Grass Roots Entertainment in 1995.

Together, with the group, he worked on three albums and have sold over 15 million copies. Additionally, he collaborated with Keyshia Cole, a performer who lived in the House of Music between 1999 and 2001. D'Wayne Wiggins toured as Toni! Toné! Tony!'s bandleader till his passing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback